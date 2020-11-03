USAC Returns To Selinsgrove Speedway In 2021 With USAC Eastern Storm 410 Sprints

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway is preparing for the 2021 racing season of 75th anniversary specials and the Snyder County oval has confirmed the return of USAC to the venue again in 2021 for two big shows.

The expanded USAC presence at Selinsgrove in 2021 will feature the wild USAC 410 sprints as they make a triumphant return to the speedway along with the USAC Silver Crown Series.

For the first timer ever, the USAC Eastern Storm tour featuring the wingless United States Auto Club 410 sprints will blow through Selinsgrove Speedway on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The 30-lap, $6,000 to win USAC Eastern Storm event will be the first USAC 410 sprint car race at the track in 50 years!

Mitch Smith won the only other USAC sprint car race ever contested at Selinsgrove Speedway back on July 17, 1971.

And returning to the track in 2021 after a popular and successful outing for the first time ever in 2020 will be the USAC Silver Crown Series for the second annual running of the Bill Holland Classic.

The monster USAC machines will compete in the Bill Holland Classic 75th Anniversary Race on Sunday night, August 8.

The anniversary special will go 75 laps in distance and will pay $8,075 to the winner.

Shane Cottle won the inaugural Holland Classic this past August.

“After a great Silver Crown event this season, we are very happy to expand our relationship with Selinsgrove Speedway in 2021,” said USAC Executive Vice President & National Series Director Levi Jones on Monday.

“All of us at USAC are excited to showcase all the best that USAC has to offer at the historic track next season.”

“We already know how exciting Silver Crown is at Selinsgrove and for sure the USAC sprints will really kick it up at that big place too!”

As work continues on the 2021 75th anniversary season of specials schedule at Selinsgrove Speedway, the track has already announced its 2021 season openers.

Selinsgrove Speedway will open the 2021 season with combined competition for modified stock cars on Saturday afternoon, March 20.

And then just one week later the oval will return with an afternoon program featuring the 410 sprints on Saturday, March 27.

Learn more about the United States Auto Club and its 2021 evolving schedule of events by visiting www.usacracing.com.

Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.