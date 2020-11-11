Felker Crowned 2020 POWRi West Championship

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (11/10/2020) Andrew Felker of Carl Junction, MO goes back-to-back and makes it two POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Championships in a row. With a dominating performance over the rest of the field, Felker has officially locked up the POWRi West Championship.

The well-known Missouri native rejoined forces with car owner Chad Shields and set sail on the 2020 race season. The team looked to follow the POWRi West series and hit some POWRi National races when they can. They set their sights on going back-to-back and claiming their second championship with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, and they did just that. Coming alive towards the end of the season, Felker was one to beat day in and day out at the racetrack.

In 2019 Felker became the first driver in POWRi history to take both titles. Winning the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League titles, behind the wheel of the Chad Shields Racing, MelMark Pipe & Supply, Ripper/Fontana No. 44S, Felker has one win on the season. The win came to him at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK. Felker has 10 top five finishes and 16 top ten so far in the 2020 season

