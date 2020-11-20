All Star Circuit of Champions announce 59 dates at 32 tracks in 13 states

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (November 20, 2020) – In just over two months, Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will commence a new season, set to headline open wheel competition throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, as well as in Georgia and Florida, on 59 different occasions between January 29 and October 9. Headlining action in 13 different states during the new year, the traveling All Stars will kick it all off with a six-pack of non-point action in Georgia and Florida beginning with a two-day invasion of Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, on January 29-30. The coming season will be the seventh year under the ownership and direction of Tony Stewart.

The two-day visit to the Peach State will award a total winner’s share equaling $18,000; $8,000 on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday. In addition, the All Star invasion of Florida will feature stops at East Bay Raceway Park and Volusia Speedway Park, all of which awarding $6,000 top prizes.

“We are obviously thrilled with the 2021 schedule,” stated Stewart. “Hats off to all the promoters and track owners for working with us early in the process. We have increased our purse payouts and we look forward to another strong class of traveling All Stars. 2020 was a challenging year; we are looking for a fresh start next year. There will be plenty to look forward to for our teams next year.”

Of the 59 events on the 2021 schedule, 52 will pay a minimum of $6,000 to the feature winner and 20 will pay at least $7,000-to-win. Additionally, the Series boasts a stout list of major paying programs including the $54,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at Kokomo Speedway, the $17,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park, the Dirt Classic 8 at Lincoln Speedway awarding $20,000-to-win, and a $12,000-to-win visit to Virginia Motor Speedway.

All Star championship points will commence in early April with two days of action at Attica Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday, April 9-10. A traditional spring swing through the heart of the Mid-Atlantic will also be featured on the April calendar with visits to Virginia Motor Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, and Bedford Speedway on the agenda. Virginia’s visit, a first since 2019 when Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason scored a $10,000 top prize, will feature a pay increase equaling $12,000.

Partnered with a short trip to Sharon Speedway the following evening, Saturday, May 1, Western Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway will help the Series transition into a new month with a visit on Friday, April 30. Although Lernerville is only featured once on the 2021 calendar, Hartford, Ohio’s Sharon Speedway will host the All Star Circuit of Champions on four separate occasions during the upcoming season; May 1, once more during Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Tuesday, June 15, all capped with a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11. All four visits, including the Lou Blaney Memorial and Justin Snyder’s Salute to the Troops double in mid-July, will award $6,000 top prizes.

May’s schedule will also feature a Michigan/Illinois sweep at I-96 Speedway and the Dirt Oval at Route 66, a first-ever visit to Circle City Raceway at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, a bullring double at Kokomo Speedway and Gas City I-69 Speedway, and another Central Pennsylvania triple with a $10,000-to-win stop at Williams Grove Speedway and two nights at Port Royal Speedway for the Bob Weikert Memorial. Purse amounts surrounding the Port Royal events will be determined at a later date.

Dubbed the All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation, the aforementioned four-day swing through the Hoosier State, comprised of events at Circle City, Gas City and Kokomo, will all be capped with the third running of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race, this time at the Kokomo bullring. Like prior editions, the third annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race will award a $26,000 top prize. In addition, a point fund for the All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation will also be up for grabs awarding a minimum of $10,000.

Padding May’s already big punch, large purses will be on the line the entire month, as I-96 Speedway’s visit will feature an $8,500-to-win program and Dirt Oval at Route 66 will award $8,000. Circle City’s two-day showcase, a first-ever All Star program within the Indianapolis city limits, will cap with a $10,000-to-win finale.

June’s agenda needs no introduction, as the annual running of Ohio Sprint Speedweek will headline action with eight events to be contested over a nine-day campaign beginning Friday, June 11, at Attica Raceway Park. The 2021 edition of Speedweek will feature stops at Fremont Speedway on Saturday, June 12, Wayne County Speedway on Monday, June 14, Sharon Speedway on Tuesday, June 15, Waynesfield Raceway Park on Wednesday, June 16, Muskingum County Speedway on Thursday, June 17, Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, June 18, and Portsmouth Raceway Park on Saturday, June 19. Saturday’s finale will feature the coveted Dean Knittel Memorial awarding a $17,554 top prize.

Although Ohio Sprint Speedweek will certainly headline the month’s schedule, June will begin with consecutive stops to Fairbury American Legion Speedway, Wilmot Raceway, Plymouth Dirt Track, and a third Wisconsin stop, all contested on Thursday through Sunday, June 3-6. The third and final Wisconsin destination will be determined soon.

Continuing a longstanding relationship and rivalry between the All Stars and the Wisconsin-based IRA, the IRA Sprint Car Series will join the All Star Circuit of Champions and co-sanction six stops on the 2021 calendar. The events to be co-sanctioned include Dirt Oval at Route 66, Fairbury, and all three nights in Wisconsin.

After the aforementioned doubleheader at Sharon Speedway on July 10-11, accompanied with a visit to New York’s Stateline Speedway one night prior, the month of July will hit another gear as the Series prepares for a trek west into Missouri, Kansas and Iowa on July 23-31. A doubleheader at Lake Ozark Speedway in the Show-Me State, followed by a visit to Humboldt Speedway in Kansas, will take over headlines before an Iowa double at 34 Raceway and Knoxville Raceway, respectively. July will also feature big money, as Lake Ozark’s two-day visit will award an $18,000 potential: $8,000 on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday.

After a break in the schedule to allow teams the opportunity to compete in the National events at Knoxville Raceway, All Star competition will return with a seven-race August campaign consisting of visits to Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. Highlighted events include William Grove Speedway’s Jack Gunn Memorial twin features awarding $4,000 each, as well as the $7,300-to-win Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway.

Launching an impressive September slate with three events awarding $10,000 or more, Attica Raceway Park’s season-ending Attica Ambush will feature the All Stars over Labor Day weekend awarding a total winner’s share equaling $15,000. The two-day finale will pay $10,000 with St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu scoring the most recent Attica Ambush finale.

Featuring the largest top prize on the 2021 All Star schedule, the three-day, 54th Annual Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway will hit high speed on September 9-11. Saturday’s finale, 50 laps in distance, will award a $54,000 payday. Central Pennsylvania legend and sprint car hall of famer, Lance Dewease, is the defending Tuscarora 50 champion, claiming a check for $53,000 on September 12, 2020.

September’s schedule will continue with return visits to Williams Grove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway on September 17-18, followed by a trip to the World’s Greatest Dirt Track – Eldora Speedway – for 4-Crown weekend on September 25. Celebrating eight years in 2021, Lincoln’s Dirt Classic 8 will award $20,000.

Concluding in exact fashion as 2020, the 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions schedule will conclude with the two-day Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway on October 8-9. The season finale will feature a $10,000 payday.

Once again bringing the All Star Circuit of Champions to computer screens and mobile devices all around the world, FloRacing, the official media partner and online broadcast provider of the All Stars, will be on hand to capture each event live. Fans seeking additional information pertaining to FloRacing’s subscription coverage should visit FloRacing online at www.floracing.com.

2021 All Star Schedule:

1/29/2021 | Friday | Screven Motor Speedway | $8,000

1/30/2021 | Saturday | Screven Motor Speedway | $10,000

2/1/2021 | Monday | East Bay Raceway Park | $6,000

2/2/2021 | Tuesday | East Bay Raceway Park | $6,000

2/3/2021 | Wednesday | Volusia Speedway Park | $6,000

2/4/2021 |Thursday | Volusia Speedway Park | $6,000

4/9/2021 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park | $5,000

4/10/2021 | Saturday | Attica Raceway Park | $6,000

4/15/2021 | Thursday | Virginia Motor Speedway | $12,000

4/16/2021 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway | $6,000

4/17/2021 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

4/18/2021 | Sunday | Bedford Speedway | $6,000

4/30/2021 | Friday | Lernerville Speedway | $6,000

5/1/2021 | Saturday | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

5/14/2021 | Friday | I-96 Speedway | $8,500

5/15/2021 | Saturday | Dirt Oval at Route 66 | $8,000

5/20/2021 | Thursday | Circle City Raceway | $6,000

5/21/2021 | Friday | Circle City Raceway | $10,000

5/22/2021 | Saturday | Gas City Speedway | $6,000

5/23/2021 | Sunday | Kokomo Speedway | $26,000

5/28/2021 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway | $10,000

5/29/2021 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

5/30/2021 | Sunday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

6/3/2021 | Thursday | Fairbury AL Speedway | $5,000

6/4/2021 | Friday | Wilmot Raceway | $6,000

6/5/2021 | Saturday | Plymouth Dirt Track | $6,000

6/6/2021 | Sunday | Wisconsin/TBD | $5,000

6/11/2021 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park | $6,000

6/12/2021 | Saturday | Fremont Speedway | $6,000

6/14/2021 | Monday | Wayne County Speedway | $6,000

6/15/2021 | Tuesday | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

6/16/2021 | Wednesday | Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000

6/17/2021 | Thursday | Muskingum County | $6,000

6/18/2021 | Friday | Limaland Motorsports Park | $6,000

6/19/2021 | Saturday | Portsmouth Raceway Park | $17,554

7/9/2021 | Friday | Stateline Speedway | $6,000

7/10/2021 | Saturday | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

7/11/2021 | Sunday | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

7/23/2021 | Friday | Lake Ozark Speedway | $8,000

7/24/2021 | Saturday | Lake Ozark Speedway | $10,000

7/25/2021 | Sunday | Humboldt Speedway | $6,000

7/30/2021 | Friday | 34 Raceway | $6,000

7/31/2021 | Saturday | Knoxville Raceway | $7,000

8/1/2021 | Sunday | TBD

8/20/2021 | Friday | I-96 Speedway | $5,000

8/21/2021 | Saturday | Plymouth Speedway | $6,000

8/26/2021 | Thursday | Grandview Speedway | $6,000

8/27/2021 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway | Twin $4,000

8/28/2021 | Saturday | Lincoln Speedway | $7,300

8/29/2021 | Sunday | BAPS Motor Speedway | $5,000

9/3/2021 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park | $5,000

9/4/2021 | Saturday | Attica Raceway Park | $10,000

9/9/2021 | Thursday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

9/10/2021 | Friday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

9/11/2021 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway | $54,000

9/17/2021 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway | $7,000

9/18/2021 | Saturday | Lincoln Speedway | $20,000

9/25/2021 | Saturday | Eldora Speedway | $6,000

10/8/2021 | Friday | Fremont Speedway | $5,000

10/9/2021 | Saturday | Fremont Speedway | $10,000

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 366 “semi-lovely” stores in 25 states. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

