Dale Howard claims USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Championship in 2020

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – November 24, 2020 – Six-time 2020 United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters feature winner, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi claimed the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series title during the 2020 and 24th anniversary season. The title is Howard’s first ever USCS regional series Championship and should be noted that this title is for the Championship of the tough USCS Mid-South regional series where Howard secured five of his six 2020 season wins.

The Byhalia, Mississippi driver bested 107different drivers after 20 events that averaged 26 driver entries who competed throughout the season in USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour events during the 2020 season for the regional series title. Dale Howard also finished in seventh place in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings, although competing on a somewhat limited basis not allowing himself to compete for the National title. In a year that saw 11 different winners, Howard’s six trips to the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane were the second most serries wins for the 2020 season behind the series wins leader Mark Smith’s fourteen 2020 season USCS wins.

Two-time USCS National Champion and two-time and defending USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series Champion Morgan Turpen from Somerville, Tennessee claimed the runner-up spot in the Mid-South standings just 62 points back. The title chase was not decided until the final points event during the USCS Flip Flop 50 at Riverside International Speedway on November 7th.the USCS. She (Turpen) finished in the eight position in the USCS National point standings after, like Dale Howard running less than the full National title schedule.

The13-time and 2020 USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee finished 76 points behind Dale Howard in third place in the final Mid-South region standings and was just 14 points behind Turpen who is his team-mate in the 2020 USCS Mid-South final point standings. Gray clinched the National title(his 13th) during the final weekend of USCS competition at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida.

The 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year and USCS Southern Thunder regional series Champion, 16-year-old Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina finished in fourth position in the Mid-South region final standings. Leoffler also garnered a second-place finish in the final USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Championship standings just 4 points behind 2020 National Champion, Terry Gray. Leoffler was also a three-time USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour feature winner. The first Rookie USCS competitor to ever win multiple main events in their first season competing in the series.

Mark Smith who competed in 15 of the 20 USCS Mid-South regional series and had eight of his fourteen USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour wins in USCS Mid-South regional series competition. That was good enough to finish in the fifth position in the final USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series point standings. Mark Smith also finished in ninth place in the other USCS regional sprint car series, the USCS Southern Thunder Tour where he won the first six events and then added two more on Labor Day weekend that were dual region points awarded events. He also garnered a sixth-place finish in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National standings while competing in 29 of the 36 National events.

The sixth positions in the USCS Mid-South regional series standings was earned by Mallie Shuster, both from Newville, Pennsylvania who competed in every 2020 USCS season event regionally and Nationally. In the Southern Thunder Tour regional series Mallie Shuster finished in fourth place. Mallie Shuster also finished in fourth position after 36 completed events Nationally.

Mallie Shuster’s team-mate, Jim Shuster, also from Newville, Pennsylvania finished in the seventh position in the USCS Mid-South regional series. Jim Shuster also finished in fifth place in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series. He had his best United Sprint Car Series effort in the USCS National point standings finishing in the third position competing in all after 36 races.

The “Ripley Rooster”, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi, who was the 2012 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour “Rookie of the Year”, finished in the eighth position during the 2020 season in the USCS Mid-South regional series final standings. Willingham also garnered a fifth-place finish in the 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National point standings and finished sixth in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series.

USCS Rookie of the Year contender Landon Britt from Atoka, Tennessee finished ninth in the highly competitive USCS Mid-South regional series standings. Landon Britt who previously competed in the Winged 305 Sprint Car division at Riverside International Speedway had seven top ten finishes in USCS Mid-South regional series action. Britt’s efforts were good enough to garner the USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series Rookie of the Year award.

.

Another 2020 USCS Rookie of the Year contender, Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia completed the top ten in the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour point standings. Gunderson who had no sprint car experience prior to running just a few races in 2019, showed marked improvement throughout the 2020 season and was impressive at the USCS Flip Flop event at Riverside International Speedway on November 6th and 7th. . He finished just out of the top ten in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series and in the National standings, where he was just out of the top ten in the 11th place in both standings.

Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania led the wins column in the USCS Mid-South Thunder region with eight wins during 2002 in the series. He was followed by Dale Howard with five 2020 wins in second place. The 2013 USCS National Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas was third during 2020 with three victories. Howard Moore from Memphis, Tennessee won twice in USCS Mid-South competition and 2020 USCS rookie of the Year, Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Hayden Martin from Olive Branch, Mississippi both won one USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour even during 2020t.

USCS Founder and President, Pete Walton said ‘We are proud to announce that Dale Howard was able to capture his first USCS title in a USCS series after having a great 2020 season. He proved he is not only one of the Mid-South’s, but, one of the Nation’s top 360 winged sprint car drivers.

The complete season schedule 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters with winners can be found at www.uscsracing.com For rules and other info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office 770-865-6097. We invite you to please follow USCS Racing on Facebook and Twitter as well @uscsracing

Photo/Caption car #47: Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi claimed his first USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series and career-first USCS title during 2020. (USCS file photo)

USCS Mid-South Thunder Regional series 2020 Final Point Standing after 20 events:

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 47 Dale Howard 2810

2 10m Morgan Turpen 2752

3 10 Terry Gray 2738

4 22 Connor Leoffler 2621

5 M1 Mark Smith 2475

6 20 Jim Shuster 2327

7 49 Mallie Shuster 2307

8 28 Jeff Willingham 2244

9 10L Landon Britt 1942

10 7E Eric Gunderson 1572

11 29 Kyle Amerson 1504

12 4 Danny Smith 1497

13 14 Jordon Mallett 1345

14 13 Chase Howard 1199

15 29 Jeff Oliver 1182

16 44 Ronny Howard 1156

17 3 Howard Moore 1148

18 67 Hayden Martin 1132

19 17 Alex Lyles 1030

20 10k Dewayne White 910

21 5M Max Stambaugh 846

22 97 Dale Day 782

23 g6 Cody Gardner 774

24 21 Spencer Meredith 762

25 93 Jake Knight 750

26 6 Dustin Gates 700

27 26 Marshall Skinner 695

28 12 Luke Hall 578

29 2H Tommy Hall 574

30 17b Shelby Brown 540

31 2 Brad Bowden 539

Tie 4s Carson Short 539

33 43 Terry Witherspoon 528

34 187 Landon Crawley 502

35 99 Blake Jenkins 472

36 72k Rick Kahler 466

37 w20 Greg Wilson 457

38 3B Chris Banja 444

39 7 Brandon Taylor 440

Tie 9jr Derek Hagar 440

41 17H Hud Horton 439

42 24 Jeffrey West Jr 434

43 14 Tony Stewart 429

44 27J Joseph Poe Jr 422

Tie 16 Koty Adams 422

46 95 Asa Swindell 418

47 91A Ernie Ainsworth 408

48 7c Phil Gressman 404

49 23 Lance Moss 392

50 4m Michael Miller 384

51 93 Chris Sweeney 370

Tie 18J RJ Jacobs 370

53 61 Cody Howard 358

54 14R Sean Rayhall 354

55 7J Gregg Jones 348

56 1A Lee Moore 334

57 2 Josh Grimes 332

58 17jr Ricky Stenhouse Jr 303

59 83 Lynton Jeffrey 292

60 17G Channin Tankersley 278

Tie 4G Eddie Gallagher 278

62 22M Dan McCarron 268

63 24 Kobe Allison 256

64 8A Alan Myers 250

65 83A Austin Miller 238

66 17 Jared Horstman 234

67 3 Paxton Gregory 230

68 1x Tim Crawley 226

69 12m Greg Merritt 220

70 83 Bob Auld 210

Tie 5 Richard Reynolds 210

72 17L Jeff Leach 200

73 24 Danny Martin Jr 148

Tie 94 Jeff Swindell 148

75 24 Terry McCarl 142

76 88 Brandon Blenden 138

77 15J Jeremy Middleton 136

78 1 Shane Morgan 134

79 21B Brandon McLain 128

80 57c Chris Schmelzle 126

81 45B Casey Burkham 124

Tie 15jr Geoff Styner 124

83 15 Danny Burke 120

84 B52 Bill Mason 118

Tie 92 Cody Hays 118

Tie 9 Edward Guidry 118

Tie 11B Tyler Horn 118

88 8x Tony Higgins 116

89 28 Davie Franek 114

90 10H Dustin Homan 108

91 17 Seth Bergman 106

Tie 22s Slater Helt 106

93 65 Brandon Lovelace 104

94 21m Adam Cruea 100

Tie 21 Aubrey Black 100

Tie 29 Chad Jones 100

Tie 66 Chase Dunham 100

Tie 12 Corbin Gurley 100

Tie 21 Corey Bailey 100

Tie 27 Curt Terrell 100

Tie 7D Dylan DeJournett 100

Tie 121 Jan Howard 100

Tie 21k Kevin Hinkle 100

Tie 2 Ricky Peterson 100

Tie 17x Trapper Brown 100

Tie 74 Tucker Boulton 100

Tie 16 Wesley Shepard 100