Huset’s Speedway Offering Strong Nightly Payout and Points Fund for 410 Sprint Cars

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Dec. 14, 2020) – Huset’s Speedway is returning to its renowned Sunday racing program in 2021 when the high-banked dirt oval will offer a stout nightly payout and an attractive points fund for the 410ci winged sprint cars division.

The feature winner will receive $3,000 during the weekly races with the runner-up finisher earning $2,200 and third place $2,000. The main event pays $400 to start. The complete purse is posted on the Huset’s Speedway website. Additionally, there is a $200 award for the driver who sets quick time during qualifying courtesy of Nordica Warehouses.

More than $50,000 is up for grabs in the points championship. The 410 sprint car track champion will be awarded $12,000 with second place scoring $8,000, third place $6,000, fourth place $5,000 and fifth place $4,000. Tenth place earns $2,000 and the drivers ending 11th through 15 th each receive $500.

In other news, the opening night of “THE SHOWDOWN” on June 20 pays $5,000 to win. “THE SHOWDOWN” continues on June 21-22 for the HUSET’S 50 – a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event. Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., hosts the 43rd annual AGCO JACKSON NATIONALS June 24-26, which concludes “THE SHOWDOWN.” A $100,000 bonus is on the line if a driver can win the finale of both marquee World of Outlaws events. More than $500,000 is on the line for the week of “THE SHOWDOWN.”

There is also an announcement on the horizon for a special event featuring a big payday at Huset’s Speedway on Aug. 1.

The 2021 season kicks off May 9 when the track welcomes the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association 410 sprint cars, late model street stocks and IMCA RaceSaver sprint cars.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.