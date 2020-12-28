WINDOM CASHES IN WITH 2020 MIKE CURB SUPER LICENSE

By Richie Murray
Speedway, Indiana (December 23, 2020)………On top of his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget driving championship, his ProSource Passing Master title and becoming just the seventh USAC career Triple Crown champ in series history, Chris Windom added another accolade to his 2020 resume by capturing the Mike Curb Super License for the first time in his career by accumulating the most total points throughout the USAC National season.
Windom (Canton, Ill.) finished the campaign with 3,694 combined points throughout the 2020 USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget seasons, 632 more than his nearest competition, and was the only driver to compete in all 60 USAC National features during the year.
Windom also became just the fifth driver in USAC history to finish inside the top-three of the point standings for Silver Crown, Sprint and Midgets in a single year. He earned final placings of 3rd in Silver Crown, 2nd in Sprints and 1st in Midgets. The only other drivers to achieve this feat previously were Rich Vogler (1980-81-89), Ken Schrader (1983), Tony Stewart (1995) and J.J. Yeley (2002-03).
Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) finished second in the final Super License standings at 3,062 with Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) 3rd at 2,355; Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 4th at 2,243; and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) rounding out the top-five with 2,100.
This was the 22nd year for the Mike Curb Super License, which earns Windom a $5,000 reward and a USAC Super License worth $900 as the driver who finished with the most combined points with the three series during the season.
Previous Super License/USAC National Driver Championship titlists include Dave Darland (1999 & 2015), Tracy Hines (2000-2008-2013-2014), J.J. Yeley (2001-2002-2003), Jay Drake (2004), Josh Wise (2005-2006), Jerry Coons Jr. (2007), Cole Whitt (2009), Bryan Clauson (2010-2011-2012), Brady Bacon (2016), Justin Grant (2017) and Tyler Courtney (2018-2019).
FINAL 2020 MIKE CURB SUPER LICENSE POINT STANDINGS:
1. 3,694-Chris Windom
2. 3,062-Justin Grant
3. 2,355-Tyler Courtney
4. 2,243-Brady Bacon
5. 2,100-Kevin Thomas Jr.
6. 1,856-Logan Seavey
7. 1,751-Tanner Thorson
8. 1,707-Buddy Kofoid
9. 1,693-C.J. Leary
10. 1,658-Chase Stockon
11. 1,532-Cannon McIntosh
12. 1,360-Dave Darland
13. 1,348-Daison Pursley
14. 1,320-Thomas Meseraull
15. 1,288-Kyle Cummins
16. 1,271-Tanner Carrick
17. 1,254-Carson Short
18. 1,168-Shane Cottle
19. 1,134-Robert Ballou
20. 1,133-Andrew Layser
21. 1,128-Cole Bodine
22. 1,044-Brandon Mattox
23. 904-Kaylee Bryson
24. 879-Emerson Axsom
25. 839-Robert Dalby
26. 776-Chase Johnson
27. 745-Ethan Mitchell
28. 678-Jadon Rogers
29. 615-Matt Westfall
30. 604-Clinton Boyles
31. 581-Mario Clouser
32. 555-Anton Hernandez
33. 527-Max Adams
34. 526-Jerry Coons Jr.
35. 477-Dustin Smith
36. 388-Tyler Thomas
37. 373-Robert Bell
38. 360-Shane Golobic
39. 358-Sam Johnson
40. 356-Hayden Reinbold
41. 349-Matt Goodnight
42. 336-Jake Neuman
43. 335-Dakota Jackson
44. 327-Chris Phillips
45. 318-Noah Gass
46. 306-Jason McDougal
47. 304-Chase Randall
48. 291-Ace McCarthy
49. 286-Brenham Crouch
50. 280-Bryant Wiedeman
51. 269-Zach Daum
52. 266-Kyle Robbins
53. 263-Jesse Love
54. 253-Dennis Gile
55. 249-Dustin Clark
56. 247-Sterling Cling
57. 236-Maria Cofer
58. 232-Wyatt Burks
59. 231-Zeb Wise
60. 227-Stephen Schnapf
61. 225-Scotty Weir
62. 223-Anthony D’Alessio & Trey Gropp
64. 220-Kody Swanson
65. 192-Kent Schmidt & Steve Thomas
67. 184-Oliver Akard
68. 174-Kurt Gross
69. 168-Aaron Pierce
70. 162-Shane Cockrum
71. 161-Steve Buckwalter & Bryan Gossel
73. 159-Mike Haggenbottom
74. 156- Nick Bilbee, Nate McMillin & Logan Seavey
77. 151-Patrick Lawson
78. 148-Travis Welpott
79. 146-Kyle Larson
80. 140-Brian VanMeveren
81. 131-Bobby Santos
82. 127-Tyler Nelson
83. 121-Jake Swanson
84. 120-Harley Burns & Chayse Hayhurst
86. 115-Jarett Andretti
87. 110-Terry Richards
88. 107-Austin Nemire
89. 101-Kyle Hamilton
90. 95-Chad Kemenah
91. 90-David Budres
92. 85-Dave Berkheimer & Derek Bischak
94. 84-Ronnie Wuerdeman
95. 80-Jesse Colwell & Curtis Spicer
97. 77-Kyle O’Gara
98. 73-Tanner Swanson
99. 71-Carmen Perigo
100. 68-Russ Gamester
101. 67-Mark Cole & David Gravel
103. 63-John Heydenreich
104. 61-David Byrne
105. 60-Casey Buckman
106. 58-Jacob Wilson
107. 55-Eric Gordon & Casey Shuman
109. 53-Katlynn Leer
110. 48-Jimmy Light
111. 45-Terry Babb
112. 43-Joe Liguori
113. 40-Zack Pretorius
114. 39-Presley Truedson
115. 35-Brian Gerster & Kyle Steffens
117. 34-Tyler Gunn
118. 33-Danny Long
119. 31-Toni Breidinger & Chris Urish
121. 30-Isaac Chapple
122. 27-Kenney Johnson & Austin Mundie
124. 25-Connor Leoffler
125. 21-Jim Anderson & Jake Simmons
127. 20-Saban Bibent & Patrick Budde
129. 19-Brent Yarnal
130. 18-Terry James
131. 10-Dallas Hewitt, Justin Peck & Steven Russell