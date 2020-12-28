WINDOM CASHES IN WITH 2020 MIKE CURB SUPER LICENSE

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 23, 2020)………On top of his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget driving championship, his ProSource Passing Master title and becoming just the seventh USAC career Triple Crown champ in series history, Chris Windom added another accolade to his 2020 resume by capturing the Mike Curb Super License for the first time in his career by accumulating the most total points throughout the USAC National season.

Windom (Canton, Ill.) finished the campaign with 3,694 combined points throughout the 2020 USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget seasons, 632 more than his nearest competition, and was the only driver to compete in all 60 USAC National features during the year.

Windom also became just the fifth driver in USAC history to finish inside the top-three of the point standings for Silver Crown, Sprint and Midgets in a single year. He earned final placings of 3rd in Silver Crown, 2nd in Sprints and 1st in Midgets. The only other drivers to achieve this feat previously were Rich Vogler (1980-81-89), Ken Schrader (1983), Tony Stewart (1995) and J.J. Yeley (2002-03).

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) finished second in the final Super License standings at 3,062 with Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) 3rd at 2,355; Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 4th at 2,243; and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) rounding out the top-five with 2,100.

This was the 22nd year for the Mike Curb Super License, which earns Windom a $5,000 reward and a USAC Super License worth $900 as the driver who finished with the most combined points with the three series during the season.

Previous Super License/USAC National Driver Championship titlists include Dave Darland (1999 & 2015), Tracy Hines (2000-2008-2013-2014), J.J. Yeley (2001-2002-2003), Jay Drake (2004), Josh Wise (2005-2006), Jerry Coons Jr. (2007), Cole Whitt (2009), Bryan Clauson (2010-2011-2012), Brady Bacon (2016), Justin Grant (2017) and Tyler Courtney (2018-2019).

FINAL 2020 MIKE CURB SUPER LICENSE POINT STANDINGS:

1. 3,694-Chris Windom

2. 3,062-Justin Grant

3. 2,355-Tyler Courtney

4. 2,243-Brady Bacon

5. 2,100-Kevin Thomas Jr.

6. 1,856-Logan Seavey

7. 1,751-Tanner Thorson

8. 1,707-Buddy Kofoid

9. 1,693-C.J. Leary

10. 1,658-Chase Stockon

11. 1,532-Cannon McIntosh

12. 1,360-Dave Darland

13. 1,348-Daison Pursley

14. 1,320-Thomas Meseraull

15. 1,288-Kyle Cummins

16. 1,271-Tanner Carrick

17. 1,254-Carson Short

18. 1,168-Shane Cottle

19. 1,134-Robert Ballou

20. 1,133-Andrew Layser

21. 1,128-Cole Bodine

22. 1,044-Brandon Mattox

23. 904-Kaylee Bryson

24. 879-Emerson Axsom

25. 839-Robert Dalby

26. 776-Chase Johnson

27. 745-Ethan Mitchell

28. 678-Jadon Rogers

29. 615-Matt Westfall

30. 604-Clinton Boyles

31. 581-Mario Clouser

32. 555-Anton Hernandez

33. 527-Max Adams

34. 526-Jerry Coons Jr.

35. 477-Dustin Smith

36. 388-Tyler Thomas

37. 373-Robert Bell

38. 360-Shane Golobic

39. 358-Sam Johnson

40. 356-Hayden Reinbold

41. 349-Matt Goodnight

42. 336-Jake Neuman

43. 335-Dakota Jackson

44. 327-Chris Phillips

45. 318-Noah Gass

46. 306-Jason McDougal

47. 304-Chase Randall

48. 291-Ace McCarthy

49. 286-Brenham Crouch

50. 280-Bryant Wiedeman

51. 269-Zach Daum

52. 266-Kyle Robbins

53. 263-Jesse Love

54. 253-Dennis Gile

55. 249-Dustin Clark

56. 247-Sterling Cling

57. 236-Maria Cofer

58. 232-Wyatt Burks

59. 231-Zeb Wise

60. 227-Stephen Schnapf

61. 225-Scotty Weir

62. 223-Anthony D’Alessio & Trey Gropp

64. 220-Kody Swanson

65. 192-Kent Schmidt & Steve Thomas

67. 184-Oliver Akard

68. 174-Kurt Gross

69. 168-Aaron Pierce

70. 162-Shane Cockrum

71. 161-Steve Buckwalter & Bryan Gossel

73. 159-Mike Haggenbottom

74. 156- Nick Bilbee, Nate McMillin & Logan Seavey

77. 151-Patrick Lawson

78. 148-Travis Welpott

79. 146-Kyle Larson

80. 140-Brian VanMeveren

81. 131-Bobby Santos

82. 127-Tyler Nelson

83. 121-Jake Swanson

84. 120-Harley Burns & Chayse Hayhurst

86. 115-Jarett Andretti

87. 110-Terry Richards

88. 107-Austin Nemire

89. 101-Kyle Hamilton

90. 95-Chad Kemenah

91. 90-David Budres

92. 85-Dave Berkheimer & Derek Bischak

94. 84-Ronnie Wuerdeman

95. 80-Jesse Colwell & Curtis Spicer

97. 77-Kyle O’Gara

98. 73-Tanner Swanson

99. 71-Carmen Perigo

100. 68-Russ Gamester

101. 67-Mark Cole & David Gravel

103. 63-John Heydenreich

104. 61-David Byrne

105. 60-Casey Buckman

106. 58-Jacob Wilson

107. 55-Eric Gordon & Casey Shuman

109. 53-Katlynn Leer

110. 48-Jimmy Light

111. 45-Terry Babb

112. 43-Joe Liguori

113. 40-Zack Pretorius

114. 39-Presley Truedson

115. 35-Brian Gerster & Kyle Steffens

117. 34-Tyler Gunn

118. 33-Danny Long

119. 31-Toni Breidinger & Chris Urish

121. 30-Isaac Chapple

122. 27-Kenney Johnson & Austin Mundie

124. 25-Connor Leoffler

125. 21-Jim Anderson & Jake Simmons

127. 20-Saban Bibent & Patrick Budde

129. 19-Brent Yarnal

130. 18-Terry James

131. 10-Dallas Hewitt, Justin Peck & Steven Russell