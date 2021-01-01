IRA Releases Tentative 2021 Schedule

From Gared Tennyson

MCHENRY, IL (January 1, 2020) — The Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series is proud to announce their first draft of the 2021 schedule. While primarily competing in Wisconsin, events in Illinois and Iowa appear. While the events listed are solid, there are a few others being negotiated and other requests that series officials are working on fitting into the 2021 campaign.

Over 30 dates appear strategically to avoid conflict with large nearby World of Outlaw events. IRA will proudly continue the relationship with the All Star Circuit of Champions with five co-sanctioned events this season. Along with continuing the relationship with the All Stars, IRA will also co-sanction select events again with the Midwest Open Wheel Association.

The majority of traditional stops on the IRA tour are present for 2021 along with premier events on the schedule such as the County Fair races such as the Roger Iles Tribute at Wilmot (Kenosha Co), Plymouth (Sheboygan Co), and Corn Fest at Angell Park. Other traditional IRA events continuing in 20201 include Frank Filskov Memorial, Harry Neitzel Tribute, Bill Waite Jr Memorial, Jerry Richert Memorial, Scott Semmelmann Memorial, Checkered Classic / Rick Schmidt Memorial, Founders Night, and the season finale during the Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships.

New events in 2021 include the inaugural IRA county fair event at the Outagamie Fair (Seymour, WI) and a $5000 to win IRA event at the Plymouth Dirt Track that kicks-off the inaugural NASCAR weekend at nearby Road America.

The 20201 IRA campaign kicks off April 10th at 34 Raceway (IA) with the first Wisconsin stop on tour scheduled for April 24th at Beaver Dam Raceway.

2021 Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Schedule

4/10 34 Raceway

4/11 LaSalle Speedway (twilight)

4/24 Beaver Dam Raceway

5/1 Wilmot Raceway

5/8 Cedar Lake Speedway – Spring Sprint Special

5/15 Dirt Oval @ Route 66 – w/All Stars

5/22 Beaver Dam Raceway

5/29 TBA

5/30 141 Speedway – Open Wheel Spectacular

6/3 Fairbury (FALS) Speedway – w/All Stars

6/4 Wilmot Raceway – w/All Stars

6/5 Plymouth Dirt Track – w/All Stars

6/6 Angell Park Speedway – w/All Stars

6/11 TBA

6/12 TBA

6/27 Angell Park Speedway

7/1 Plymouth Dirt Track – $5000 to win NASCAR Kick Off

7/23 Outagamie Speedway – Fair

7/24 Beaver Dam Raceway

7/31 Plymouth Dirt Track – Frank Filskov Memorial

8/1 Angell Park Speedway

8/7 Wilmot Raceway – Founders Night

8/21 Wilmot Raceway – Fair / Roger Iles Tribute

8/22 Angell Park Speedway – Corn Fest

8/29 Dirt Oval @ Route 66 – Bill Waite Jr Memorial

9/3 Dodge Co Fairgrounds – Harry Neitzel Tribute

9/4 Plymouth Dirt Track – Fair

9/5 141 Speedway

9/10 Outagamie Speedway

9/11 Cedar Lake Speedway – Jerry Richert Memorial

9/18 Beaver Dam Raceway – Scott Semmelmann Memorial

9/24 Dodge County Fairgrounds – Checkered Classic/ Rick Schmidt Memorial

9/25 Plymouth Dirt Track – WI Sprint Car Championships

* Subject To Change / Additions and/or Rotations possible