AUCKLAND, N.Z. (January 3, 2021) — The program scheduled for Sunday at Western Springs Speedway featuring the 50 Lap Midget Classic and the J.A. Russell Silver Crown for the sprint cars was postponed due to continued heavy rain in the Auckland area. Western Springs officially will try running this program on Monday January 4th, 2020 with racing scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. If Monday is rained out Western Springs has secured a Tuesday rain date for the event.