20 Events Scheduled at Fremont Speedway for 2021

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OHIO (January 24, 2021) – Fremont Speedway’s 70th Anniversary season will feature 20 events in 2021 featuring appearances by the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, the TI22 Performance FAST series, the NPD Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series and the third season of the Kistler Racing Products-All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS). The 305 sprints will compete in 16 events in 2021 with the dirt trucks battling in 16 events as well.

It all kicks off April 24 with the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks.

“As we all know last year was a huge challenge for everyone with the pandemic impacting everything we do and Fremont Speedway was no different. But thanks to the cooperation from the race teams, fans, our staff and marketing partners and great communication and cooperation with the Sandusky County Health Department we were able to hold 14 events. We are all hoping we can get back to a full schedule in 2021. Of course much is dependent on what restrictions are put in place by the government, but nonetheless, we are excited to get back to racing,” said Ryan Schiets, Director of the Sandusky County Agricultural Society’s Speedway Committee.

The Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads AFCS Presented by the Baumann Auto Group will kick off eight events at “The Track That Action Built” for the 410 sprints on May 1. It will also be the first of nine NAPA of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales events for the 305 sprints.

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will visit Fremont Speedway for the 128th time on Saturday, June 12 as part of the Ohio Sprint Speedweek which features eight events over nine days across the Buckeye state. The All Stars will wrap up their season along with Fremont Speedway’s year with the 14th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9.’

The FAST 410 winged sprint cars will visit Fremont Speedway on May 29, July 31, Aug. 14 and Sept. 18 with the non-winged BOSS series coming to town on May 29, Aug. 14 and Sept. 18.

Other special events include the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday, June 5; the first ever appearance of the steel block late models on Sept. 25; all sprint cars on July 31 with the FAST 410 sprints, Great Lakes 360 Sprint Series and 305 sprints; and the AFCS 305 sprints during the Sandusky County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

“Of course with the pandemic the schedule…including series and divisions…is subject to change. We could see race start times change as well depending on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s curfew. But, we are confident the race teams and fans will adapt with us and support us like they did last year,” said Schiets.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

2021 Fremont Speedway Schedule

(Dates, Series and Divisions are subject to change. Race Night Sponsor List TBA)

– April 24th- 410’s, 305’s and Dirt Trucks

– May 1st- AFCS 410’s, AFCS 305’s and Dirt Trucks

– May 15th- AFCS 410’s, AFCS 305’s and Dirt Trucks

– May 22nd- 410’s, 305’s and Dirt Trucks

-May 29th- FAST 410’s, BOSS non-wing and Dirt Trucks

– June 5th- AFCS 410’s, AFCS 305’s, Dirt Trucks and Vintage Cars for Hall of Fame Night

– June 12th Ohio All Star Speedweek with The All Star Circuit of Champions 410’s and 305’s

– June 26th- AFCS 410’s, AFCS 305’s and Dirt Trucks

– July 10th- AFCS 410’s, AFCS 305’s and Dirt Trucks

– July 24th- AFCS 410’s, AFCS 305’s and Dirt Trucks

– July 31st- FAST 410’s, GLSS 360’s and 305’s

-August 7th- AFCS 410’s, AFCS 305’s and Dirt Trucks

– August 14th- FAST 410’s, BOSS non-wing and Dirt Trucks

– Tuesday August 24th- AFCS 305 Fair Race

– September 11th- AFCS 410 and 305 Championship Night and Dirt Trucks

– September 18th- FAST 410’s, BOSS non-wing and Dirt Trucks

– September 25th- 410’s, 305’s, Dirt Trucks and Steel Block Late Model Series

– October 2nd- Fremont Speedway Championship Night with 410’s, 305’s and Dirt Trucks

– Oct. 8 – Jim & Joanne Ford Classic with All Star Circuit of Champions and Dirt Trucks

– Oct. 9 – Jim & Joanne Ford Classic with All Star Circuit of Champions and 305 sprints