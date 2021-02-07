2ND WINTER DIRT GAMES RACE RAINED OUT, RESCHEDULED FOR MONDAY

By Richie Murray

Ocala, Florida (February 6, 2021)………Saturday afternoon’s second event of the day for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets at Bubba Raceway Park was rained out just prior to the start of heat races.

A new event for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets is now scheduled for Monday night, Feb. 8 at Bubba Raceway Park, the 3/8-mile D-shaped track in Ocala, Fla. Pits open at 4pm ET, with the front gates at 5pm and cars on track at 6pm.

For Monday, adult general admission tickets are $30 with kids age 11 and under free. Pit passes are $40 apiece and will be streamed live on FloRacing.

With tornado warnings in the area, and heavy rain falling, which is forecasted to continue for the rest of the evening, the event came to an end following Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying where Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) recorded quick time.

Saturday’s Fatheadz Qualifying session will count toward the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship points due to it being a complete session. However, Monday’s program will begin completely from scratch, starting with hot laps and qualifying before going into the heat races, semi-feature & feature event.

—————————————

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 6, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING RESULTS: 1. Tanner Thorson, 88, Dave Mac-14.281; 2. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.287; 3. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-14.357; 4. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-14.383; 5. Chris Windom, 89, CB-14.445; 6. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-14.453; 7. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-14.492; 8. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-14.500; 9. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.580; 10. Chase Randall, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-14.585; 11. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-14.642; 12. Tanner Carrick, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.660; 13. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-14.663; 14. Chase Elliott, 84, CB-14.664; 15. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-14.687; 16. Trey Gropp, 21KS, Ripper-14.707; 17. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Dave Mac-14.757; 18. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.822; 19. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.868; 20. Max McLaughlin, z8, Bundy Built-14.891; 21. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.909; 22. Andrew Felker, 57A, RAB-14.932; 23. Emilio Hoover, 21K, Ripper-14.936; 24. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.013; 25. Kade Morton, 8m, Morton-15.094; 26. Steve Buckwalter, 25B, Buckwalter-15.154; 27. Austin Barnhill, 17B, SJR-15.186; 28. Oliver Akard, 41, OMR-15.520; 29. Michael Magic, 4m, Magic-NT; 30. Sam Johnson, 72J, SJR-NT; 31. Daniel Robinson, 57K, RAB-NT; 32. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-NT.

REMAINDER OF PROGRAM RAINED OUT

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Tanner Thorson-84, 2-Buddy Kofoid-81, 3-Chris Windom-77, 4-Daison Pursley-69, 5-Emerson Axsom-66, 6-Thomas Meseraull-62, 7-Justin Grant-58, 8-Tanner Carrick-52, 9-Jake Neuman-52, 10-Bryant Wiedeman-44.

OVERALL PROSOURCE MIDGET PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tanner Carrick-6, 2-Jake Neuman-6, 3-Emerson Axsom-5, 4-Steve Buckwalter-5, 5-Bryant Wiedeman-5, 6-Tanner Thorson-4, 7-Chris Windom-2, 8-Cannon McIntosh-2-, 9-Ethan Mitchell-2, 10-Buddy Kofoid-1.

WINTER DIRT GAMES PROSOURCE MIDGET PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tanner Thorson-8, 2-Tanner Carrick-8, 3-Trey Gropp-8, 4-Chris Windom-7, 5-Emerson Axsom-6, 6-Jake Neuman-6, 7-Steve Buckwalter-5, 8-Bryant Wiedeman-5, 9-Austin Barnhill-5, 10-Daison Pursley-10.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 8, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Tanner Thorson