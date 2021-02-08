Skagit Speedway creates marquee three-day Skagit Nationals with $175K total purse

By Nick Graziano

BURLINGTON, WA – Feb. 7, 2021 – In a season where the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series sees the return of several big-paying events, Skagit Speedway is set to add its name to that list with the Skagit Nationals.

The three-day event, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, will have a $175,000 purse in total with Friday and Saturday’s events paying $10,000-to-win and Sunday’s event paying $25,000-to-win. All three nights will also pay $1,000-to-start.

“The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars are going through an exciting growth and we want to be a part of that,” said Steve Beitler, promoter at Skagit Speedway. “The Skagit Nationals is a new important marquee event for us and I’m proud to partner with World of Outlaws for it. We’re excited to kick off the Fall West Coast Swing for the Series with an impressive payout on the line for the drivers.”

The World of Outlaws has run 38 events at the 3/8-mile track since the birth of the Series in 1978. This year will be the first time since 1995 that the Series has run a triple-header at the track. Rising star Logan Schuchart swept the last double-header event in 2019, putting on a thrilling show for fans against the best Sprint Car drivers in the world.

One of the stoutest fields in Series history will be in attendance at the September event with drivers like Schuchart, two-time Series champion Brad Sweet, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel, three-time All Star Circuit of Champions titleholder Aaron Reutzel, Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing driver Sheldon Haudenschild and 2019 Rookie of the Year Carson Macedo.

Tickets for the event will be available at a later date on WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.