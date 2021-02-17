Extreme Weather Forces World of Outlaws to Postpone Magnolia and the Rev

From Brian Walker

COLUMBUS, MS (February 16, 2021) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader weekend at Magnolia Motor Speedway and The Rev is postponed and new dates will be announced this week.

Magnolia Motor Speedway, in Columbus, MS, and The Rev, in Monroe, LA, initially scheduled for this weekend (Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20), have experienced extreme winter weather, projected to continue throughout the weekend, forcing the postponement.

Those who have already purchased tickets to race at Magnolia and/or The Rev can use those tickets for the rescheduled dates. Once the new dates are announced, if you are unable to make it to the rescheduled dates, you’ll have 30 days to request a refund through this link CLICK HERE.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to racing Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, for the Texas Two Step at Cotton Bowl Speedway. For tickets, CLICK HERE.