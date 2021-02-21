Golobic Outlasts Macedo to Win Opening Night at Keller Auto Speedway

HANFORD, CA (February 20, 2021) — Shane Golobic opened the season in spectacular style winning a wild Kings of Thunder main event on Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. Golobic had an eventful route to victory avoiding the sideways car of Joey Myers at the start before trading the lead back and forth with World of Outlaws regular Carson Macedo.

Golobic was able to take advantage of Macedo slipping off turns one and two late in the main event to take the lead. Golobic then held off repeated challenges by Macedo for the victory. Tim Kaeding, Dominic Sclezi, and Mitchell Faccinto rounded out the top five.

Brooklyn Holland won the Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Feature.

Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic

2. 21-Carson Macedo

3. 83-Tim Kaeding

4. 41-Dominic Scelzi

5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

6. 5V-Colby Copeland

7. 7C-Justyn Cox

8. 38B-Blake Carrick

9. 33-Tucker Worth

10. 83T-Tanner Carrick

11. 46JR-Joel Myers

12. 69-Bud Kaeding

13. 01-Mitchel Moles

14. 5H-Michael Faccinto

15. 41X-Corey Day

16. 88A-Joey Ancona

17. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

18. 22-Keith Day Jr.

19. 36-Craig Stidham

20. 2B-Brooklyn Holland

21. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 2-Brooklyn Holland

2. 18-Grant Champlin

3. 15-Ryan Delisle

4. 38-Kyle Rasmussen

5. 75-Austin Warmerdam

6. 11-Blaine Fagundes

7. 28Q-Sean Quinn

8. 5R-Ryan Rocha

9. 718-Brad Hohlbauch

10. 36-Tyler Gray

11. 1X-Richard Weddle

12. 3-Brandon Stidham

13. 5D-Connor Danell

14. 12E-Brandon Emmett

15. 69S-Chris Stevens

16. 111-Caden Stoll