Golobic Outlasts Macedo to Win Opening Night at Keller Auto Speedway

HANFORD, CA (February 20, 2021) — Shane Golobic opened the season in spectacular style winning a wild Kings of Thunder main event on Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. Golobic had an eventful route to victory avoiding the sideways car of Joey Myers at the start before trading the lead back and forth with World of Outlaws regular Carson Macedo.
Golobic was able to take advantage of Macedo slipping off turns one and two late in the main event to take the lead. Golobic then held off repeated challenges by Macedo for the victory. Tim Kaeding, Dominic Sclezi, and Mitchell Faccinto rounded out the top five.
Brooklyn Holland won the Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Feature.
Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 21-Carson Macedo
3. 83-Tim Kaeding
4. 41-Dominic Scelzi
5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
6. 5V-Colby Copeland
7. 7C-Justyn Cox
8. 38B-Blake Carrick
9. 33-Tucker Worth
10. 83T-Tanner Carrick
11. 46JR-Joel Myers
12. 69-Bud Kaeding
13. 01-Mitchel Moles
14. 5H-Michael Faccinto
15. 41X-Corey Day
16. 88A-Joey Ancona
17. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
18. 22-Keith Day Jr.
19. 36-Craig Stidham
20. 2B-Brooklyn Holland
21. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 2-Brooklyn Holland
2. 18-Grant Champlin
3. 15-Ryan Delisle
4. 38-Kyle Rasmussen
5. 75-Austin Warmerdam
6. 11-Blaine Fagundes
7. 28Q-Sean Quinn
8. 5R-Ryan Rocha
9. 718-Brad Hohlbauch
10. 36-Tyler Gray
11. 1X-Richard Weddle
12. 3-Brandon Stidham
13. 5D-Connor Danell
14. 12E-Brandon Emmett
15. 69S-Chris Stevens
16. 111-Caden Stoll