World of Outlaws Release Schedule Revisions for March and April

CONCORD, N.C. (February 23, 2021) — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series announced Tuesday schedule revisions for March into the first week of April after events in California, New Mexico, and Arizona were cancelled. Eight new events have been added to the 2021 calendar along with new dates for four events that were postponed earlier in the season.

The World of Outlaws will roll into action again at the same facility they started the season at, Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida, on Friday March 5th before traveling over to East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida on Saturday March 6th.

The next two weeks on the schedule feature four events events that were postponed due to abnormally cold weather. Friday March 12th at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi and Saturday at Revolution Park in Monroe, Louisiana will hold their makeup dates while Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas has a two day show on March 19th and 20th.

The next four events on the World of Outlaws tour will take place in the state of Missouri starting on Friday March 26th at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Saturday March 27th at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, and April 2nd and 3rd at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely.

After the four race swing through Missouri the Outlaws return to the Hoosier state for a pair of races Friday April 9th at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomoa and Saturday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt.

Tickets for the new events go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. (ET).

Fans that have tickets to the programs at Magnolia Motor Speedway, The Rev and Cotton Bowl Speedway and cannot attend the rescheduled dates have until March 25th to request a refund by clicking here.

All of the rescheduled and new dates will be available via online pay-per-view at dirtvision.com.

2021 World of Outlaws Schedule Revisions

-Friday, March 5 – Volusia Speedway Park

-Saturday, March 6 – East Bay Raceway Park

-Friday, March 12 – Magnolia Motor Speedway

-Saturday, March 13 – The Rev

-Friday & Saturday, March 19-20 – Cotton Bowl Speedway

-Friday, March 26 – U.S. 36 Raceway

-Saturday, March 27 – Lake Ozark Speedway

-Friday & Saturday, April 2-3 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

-Friday, April 9 – Kokomo Speedway

-Saturday, April 10 – Tri-State Speedway