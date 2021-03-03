Action Returns to Silver Dollar Speedway Friday & Saturday for the 32nd Annual Silver Cup

By Troy Hennig

This Friday and Saturday night racing action returns to the Silver Dollar Speedway located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds as the popular Winged 360’s and Nor Cal Dwarf Car Association converge on the lightning fast ¼ mile for the 32nd Annual Silver Cup.

With COVID-19 Mandates still dictating many events across the country, this weekend will be no different as the main grandstands will not be open to the public, however the pit gates will be open for anyone who would like to take in the event from the track’s pit area. We do encourage everyone to wear face coverings and continue to practice social distancing.

For those wishing to see all the action, but can’t make the trip, DirtOvalTV will be in attendance LIVE streaming the event. If you are interested in purchasing the event, make sure you click over to dirtovaltv.com to purchase the event package.

Crew members, patrons, and teams are reminded to ONLY enter the speedway through the back gate located near the Costco off Martin Luther King Drive as the front entrance will not be open. All entrants into the pits will park their personal vehicles in the back lots, and the pit gate will open at 2pm promptly both days.

With the grandstands being unable to open, the 2021 Silver Cup will be forced to operate at a 50% purse for both nights of action with Friday night’s winner taking home $1,000, and Saturday night’s Silver Cup Champion pocketing $1750.

Some of the drivers expected to be on hand for the annual event include Sean Becker, Andy Forsberg, Tanner and Blake Carrick, Brad Bumgarner, Michael Ing, and a host of other drivers from around the region.

As a side note, camping on the fairgrounds will be available for this weekend’s event for just $50 a day. Campers will be on the ‘Pit Road’ entrance lane on the back side of the fairgrounds across from the RC track.

For more info visit www.silverdollarspeedway.com or call 530-350-7275.