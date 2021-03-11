USCS Winter Heat sprint cars at North Alabama Speedway Saturday 3/13 ONLY

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – March 9, 2021 – The USCS Winter Heat 2021 sprint car events previously scheduled at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama on Friday and Saturday 3/12 & 3/13 is now going to be Saturday 3/13 only due to several recent scheduling conflicts in the area.

Joining the 700 Horsepower USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars on the action-packed racing card will be the CRUSA Late Models, CRUSA Late Model Sportsman, CRUSA Modified Sportsman (open wheel Modifieds), plus the Factory Stock, Mini Stock and Buzz divisions.

Gates open at 3pm with racing action kicking off at 6:00pm The North Alabama Speedway is located 1 mile South of US Highway 72 on Alabama Highway 247.