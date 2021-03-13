Gravel Edges Sweet in Thriller at the Rev

MONROE, LA (March 13, 2021) — David Gravel edged Brad Sweet to win a thrilling World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Revaluation Park. Gravel and Sweet traded the lead four times before Gravel took command with six laps to go. With the win Gravel became the sixth different winner in six races so far this season with the World of Outlaws.
Sweet, Donny SChatz, Logan Schuchart, and Sheldon Haudenschild rounded out the top five.
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Revaluation Park
Monroe, Louisiana
Saturday March 13, 2021
Feature:
A-Main:
1. 2-David Gravel
2. 49-Brad Sweet
3. 15-Donny Schatz
4. 1S-Logan Schuchart
5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild
6. 9-Kasey Kahne
7. 41-Carson Macedo
8. 11-Ian Madsen
9. 3-Aaron Reutzel
10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
11. 11K-Kraig Kinser
12. 1A-Jacob Allen
13. 7S-Jason Sides
14. 26-Cory Eliason
15. 21-Brian Brown
16. 18-Gio Scelzi
17. 5-Brent Mark
18. 73-Scotty Theitl
19. 3-Ayrton Gennetten
20. 8M-T.J. Michael
21. 2C-Wayne Johnson
22. 19-Parker Price-Miller
23. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
24. 20G-Noah Gass