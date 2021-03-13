Gravel Edges Sweet in Thriller at the Rev

MONROE, LA (March 13, 2021) — David Gravel edged Brad Sweet to win a thrilling World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Revaluation Park. Gravel and Sweet traded the lead four times before Gravel took command with six laps to go. With the win Gravel became the sixth different winner in six races so far this season with the World of Outlaws.

Sweet, Donny SChatz, Logan Schuchart, and Sheldon Haudenschild rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Revaluation Park

Monroe, Louisiana

Saturday March 13, 2021

Feature:

A-Main:

1. 2-David Gravel

2. 49-Brad Sweet

3. 15-Donny Schatz

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

6. 9-Kasey Kahne

7. 41-Carson Macedo

8. 11-Ian Madsen

9. 3-Aaron Reutzel

10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

11. 11K-Kraig Kinser

12. 1A-Jacob Allen

13. 7S-Jason Sides

14. 26-Cory Eliason

15. 21-Brian Brown

16. 18-Gio Scelzi

17. 5-Brent Mark

18. 73-Scotty Theitl

19. 3-Ayrton Gennetten

20. 8M-T.J. Michael

21. 2C-Wayne Johnson

22. 19-Parker Price-Miller

23. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

24. 20G-Noah Gass