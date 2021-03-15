Attica Opener Pushed Back to Saturday

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 15, 2021) – Due to a projected forecast of heavy rains Thursday and very cold temperatures Friday night, Attica Raceway Park will utilize the rain date of Saturday, March 20 for Construction Equipment and Supply Night.

Another change – because of the temperatures – gates and race time will be moved up but exact times have yet to be determined and will be released later this week.

“It is suppose to be in the 50s Saturday afternoon with lots of sunshine,” said Rex LeJeune, Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations. “We know it’s been a rough year and a long winter and moving the opener to Saturday and the start times up gives the race teams and fans a chance to enjoy some great racing,” LeJeune added.

Competing opening night will be the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints; Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

Fans and race teams should visit www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.