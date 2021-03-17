Southern Ontario Sprints Tour Cancelled for 2021

(March 17, 2021) – The Southern Ontario Sprints announced Wednesday that the series would go on hiatus for the 2021 season. The series cited their non-profit status and the uncertainty around rules in Ontario for fans to attend making it difficult to secure sponsorship needed to book races for the upcoming season.

The SOS board of directors intend on making the absence temporary and will begin work on the 2022 season. SOS was unable to contest a 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Southern Ontario Sprints, founded in 1996, were the catalyst for the rapid growth of 360 sprint car racing in the Ontario region.