Alan Krimes Makes Late Race Move to Win at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (March 20, 2021) — Alan Krimes used patience to setup a late race pass for the lead that sent him to victory Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Krimes ran down Freddie Rahmer for the lead and made his move to the inside with six laps to go and drove away for the feature victory.

“I still feel like screaming,” said the exited Krimes in victory lane. “I knew it was going to be tough. With Freddie (Rahmer) to chase, Brandon (Rahmer), and some other good cars. I got a good start and rode around there and waited for the top to move up.”

Rahmer led a majority of the feature event, but after one of the first caution flags of the main event Krimes was able to start picking his way through the field from sixth starting spot.

“After that yellow our car really came to us and I was able to get by Brandon and Dylan. It seemed like I could move around a little more than the guys in front of me there. I was able to get by (Dietz) and I pulled the wing back and I started getting real good off the top of three and four. I was able to get to Freddie back bumper and if I hit one and two right I was able to gain a little bit on him there. I was able to just get a good enough run on (Freddie Rahmer) to clear him in three and four and hang on.”

The victory was the first of the season for the veteran driver from Dover, Pennsylvania. Chase Dietz also moved around Rahmer to claim the runner up spot. Rahmer held on for the final podium spot while Danny Dietrich and Freddie’s brother Brandon rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday March 20, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer

2. 69-Tim Glatfelter

3. 72-Tim Shaffer

4. 19-Troy Wagaman

5. 21t-Scott Fisher

6. 2w-Glendon Forsythe

7. 21-Matt Campbell

8. 11p-Greg Plank

Heat Race #2:

1. 75-Tyler Ross

2. 88-Brandon Rahmer

3. 8d-Billy Dietrich

4. 90-Jordan Givler

5. 59-Jimmy Siegel

6. 99m-Kyle Moody

7. 5e-Tim Wagaman

8. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

Heat Race #3:

1. 44-Dylan Norris

2. 39-Chase Dietz

3. 87-Alan Krimes

4. 48-Danny Dietrich

5. 1x-Chad Trout

6. 49h-Bradley Howard

7. 85-Ricky Dieva

8. 44b-Dave Brown

Feature:

1. 87-Alan Krimes

2. 39-Chase Dietz

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer

4. 48-Danny Dietrich

5. 88-Brandon Rahmer

6. 8d-Billy Dietrich

7. 72-Tim Shaffer

8. 75-Tyler Ross

9. 59-Jimmy Siegel

10. 19-Troy Wagaman

11. 99m-Kyle Moody

12. 69-Tim Glatfelter

13. 5e-Tim Wagaman

14. 1x-Chad Trout

15. 2w-Glendon Forsythe

16. 44-Dylan Norris

17. 21-Matt Campbell

18. 21t-Scott Fisher

19. 90-Jordan Givler

20. 85-Ricky Dieva

21. 11p-Greg Plank

22. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

23. 49h-Bradley Howard

24. 44b-Dave Brown