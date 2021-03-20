Schuerenberg Wins Season Opening Feature at Attica Raceway Park

ATTICA, Ohio (March 20, 2021) — Hunter Schuerenberg was able to hold down the lead while others faltered in that position Saturday at Attica Raceway Park during the 2021 season opening main event. After Cole Macedo and Trey Jacobs both slid of the track in turn four while leading, Schuerenberg was able to hold off a late race surge by Zach Hampton for the victory.

Chad Wilson and Macedo started on the front row for the 30 lap main event. After three caution flags while attempting to start the feature Macedo asserted himself in the top spot. That was short lived as Macedo slid off the track two laps into the main event, handing the lead to Trey Jacobs.

Jacobs led with Schuerenberg applying pressure for the top spot. On lap 15 Jacobs suffered the same fate as Macedo sliding off of turn four while leading.

Schuerenberg was able to pull away through multiple restarts including one after a red flag for fuel. In the closing laps Zach Hampton was able to close in on Schuerenberg’s back bumper, but could not make the pass, handing Schuerenberg his first career win at Attica. Hampton, Ricky Peterson, Chris Andrews, and Nate Dussel rounded out the top five.

Paul Weaver won the 305 sprint car feature.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Saturday March 20, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

2. 35H-Zach Hampton

3. 2-Ricky Peterson

4. 23-Chris Andrews

5. 1-Nate Dussel

6. 22-Cole Duncan

7. 16-D.J. Foos

8. 27S-John Ivy

9. 18-Cole Macedo

10. 97-Gary Taylor

11. 35-Stuart Brubaker

12. 3C-Cale Conley

13. 4T-Josh Turner

14. 3J-Trey Jacobs

15. 98-Clinton Boyles

16. 14-Chad Wilson

17. 20B-Cody Bova

18. 18J-R.J. Jacobs

19. 40I-Mark Imler

20. 12-Kyle Capodice

21. 33W-Caleb Griffith

22. 71H-Ryan Ruhl

23. 16B-Zane DeVault

24. 7-Dylan Kingan