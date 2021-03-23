Times, ticket prices set for March 27 Waynesfield opener

From Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Waynesfield Raceway Park will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 27 featuring the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt winged 410 sprints and the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non-wing sprints. There is a rain date of Saturday, April 10.

The FAST sprints will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start for the A-main while the BOSS sprints will pay $3,000 to win and $375 to start the A-main thanks to the Russell Cook family.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying at 2:30 p.m. and race time at 4 p.m.

Adult general admission tickets are $18; senior citizen tickets are $15 with teens ages 11-15 $10 and kids 10 and under free. Pit passes are $30.

A full 2021 race season schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Get the latest Waynesfield information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.