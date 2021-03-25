Excessive Rain Forces Cancellation of WoO at US-36 on Friday

From Brian Walker

OSBORN, MO – March 25, 2021 – Due to a series of showers on Thursday that soaked the facility, Friday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at US-36 Raceway in Osborn, MO has been cancelled.

Fans who purchased tickets in advance to Friday’s show have the option to take their tickets to Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Lake Ozark Speedway. Fans who can’t attend the Lake Ozark event will receive an automatic credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account, or they can request a REFUND HERE (need new link) within 30 days.

The Greatest Show on Dirt now shifts its focus to Saturday night when the third annual Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends offers a $15,000 payday at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO. Plan ahead for an early start time with hot laps scheduled for 5:00pm CST. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE.

Fans who can’t make it to the track can catch all of the action on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.