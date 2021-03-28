Foos and Weaver Earn Victories at Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 27, 2021) – Fremont, Ohio’s DJ Foos and his Burmeister Racing team closed 2020 out on a great note. The team picked right back up in 2021, winning the 410 sprint feature Saturday, March 27 on Venture Visionary Partners Night in only their second outing of the season at Attica Raceway Park.

Foos, the track’s 2019 champion, took the lead on lap two and survived a few restarts to score his third career victory in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints. A restart with six laps to go put eight time Attica champion Byron Reed on Foos’ rear bumper after Reed had charged from 19th starting spot. But Foos drove to a fantastic restart and pulled away for the victory aboard his Crown Battery, CR Juices, All in Tent Rentals, Dave Story Equipment, Burmeister Trophy, Sonny’s Signs, Vantage Branding, The Jet Express, BRS Tuned shocks, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products backed machine.

“Mikey Sommers had the car dialed in tonight. BRS shocks were on the point tonight. I looked over at the board and saw the 1 (Jamie Myers) and the 4* (Tyler Street) and I was like ‘okay I think I’ll be alright.’ Then I saw the 5 (Reed) and John Ivy in third…I just knew I had to hit every mark. When I got to lapped traffic it got kind of sketch…hard to see. I kept missing off of two and got on the back side there. I’m just so excited for this Burmeister team. Last year we sucked and to be able to come out the second night out…we showed good speed last week…but man we really capitalized on it today. We have something to work on against the All Stars next week,” said Foos.

In a very entertaining Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Model feature, Ionia, Michigan’s Travis Stemler battled Collin Shipley and Rusty Schlenk before taking the lead on lap 15 only to lose it to Schlenk on lap 18 before Schlenk slid off the high side of turn two giving Stemler the top spot back. Stemler drove to his first ever Attica win aboard his Great Lakes Directional Drilling, Helm Electric, Brinn Transmission, Cusack Collision, AP Smillie Contracting, Nortan Equipment, Sharon Gary Patrick, MaCallister Cat Rentals, Algeo, Britt Heinz Tree Service backed machine.

“We started coming down here in 2017 and I always wanted to win here. It couldn’t be with better people I have behind me with Anklam Racing and my wife and all our great sponsors and Kenny and Dale and Budda….all these guys make it possible. I could hear him (Schlenk) but I knew the bottom was throwing crumbs up there so it was hard for his momentum to keep up. Then I didn’t hear him anymore,” said Stemler.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver – the all-time winningest driver in the history of Attica Raceway Park, took the lead on lap eight of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature and never looked back, scoring his second victory in a row and the 58th of his career in the division.

“Two wins in a row and I’ve only passed two cars. Sooner or later I’m going to draw an 11 or 12 and have to work for it,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Services, Adkins Sanitation, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating backed #1W.

In the 30-lap 410 sprint feature Foos and Street brought the field to green with Street gaining the early advantage over Foos, Jamie Myers, Cole Macedo, Caleb Griffith, Chris Andrews and John Ivy. Foos drove into the lead on lap two before the caution flew a circuit later. Foos drove away on the restart over Street, Myers, Griffith, and Andrews who would bring out the caution on lap four.

When the green flew again, so did Foos, driving away from Street, Myers, Griffith, Ivy, Zane DeVault, Trey Jacobs and Reed who had charged from the last row after flipping in his heat and having to transfer from the B-main. Just as Foos was entering lapped traffic on lap 12 the caution flew and with a clear track when the green flew Foos pulled away. Reed drove into second on lap 16 but could not close on Foos until a caution with 11 laps remaining.

Foos executed a perfect restart and drove away from Reed as Ivy jumped into third followed by Myers, and a tremendous battle for fifth involving Jacobs, DeVault and Travis Philo. The final caution flew on lap 24 after Stewart Brubaker dropped oil on the track. Once again Foos drove away on the restart to take the win over Reed, Ivy, Jacobs and Myers.

A pair of young guns in their second year of 305 racing – Justin Lusk and Zeth Sabo – brought the field to green for the 25 lap A-main. Lusk grabbed the lead over Sabo with Weaver, Matt Foos, Mike Moore and Luke Griffith in pursuit. Weaver took second on lap two and was reeling in Lusk before the caution flew on lap four.

Luke would not budge from the bottom groove and continued to lead when the green flew with Weaver, Foos, Sabo and Griffith in tow. Weaver drove around Lusk for the lead on lap eight and only a couple of late race cautions kept the field close. Meanwhile Foos took second on lap 14 and on a lap 18 restart Jamie Miller drove from sixth to third.

Weaver cruised to the win over Foos, Miller, Sabo and Griffith.

Shipley and Todd Brennan paced the field for the 25 lap late model feature with Shipley grabbing the lead over third starter Schlenk, Brennan, Mike Bores, Stemler, last week’s winner Ryan Markham and Matt Irey. Stemler charged into third on lap three while a tremendous battle ensued for fourth involving Bores, Markham, Irey, Brennan and Chad Finley.

With nine laps in the lead was a three car battle involving Shipley, Schlenk and Stemler. Schlenk used the extreme high line to take the lead on lap 13 with Stemler grabbing second. Stemler was able to drive under Schlenk to take the top spot on lap 15 as they raced into heavy lapped traffic. A caution for debris on lap 16 gave Stemler a clear track but Schlenk kept up the pressure as Markham took third from Shipley.

Schlenk powered to the outside of Stemler to grab the lead on lap 18 but blew it off the high side of turn two soon after putting Stemler back to the point. Stemler pulled away the final five laps while Markham, Schlenk and Irey battled for second. At the checkers it was Stemler, Irey, Markham, Schlenk and Finley the top five.

Tony Stewart’s FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions come to Attica Raceway Park Friday and Saturday, April 2 and 3 for the Core & Main Spring Nationals. Those attending are reminded local health department regulations require the wearing of masks upon entering the track and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Callie’s Performance Products Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1.10-Zeb Wise, 12.521

2.16-DJ Foos, 12.851

3.23-Chris Andrews, 12.911

4.18-Cole Macedo, 13.015

5.4-Cap Henry, 13.047

6.16B-Zane DeVault, 13.057

7.27S-John Ivy, 13.090

8.55-CJ Leary, 13.099

9.5-Byron Reed, 13.136

10.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.149

11.4*-Tyler Street, 13.164

12.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.252

13.13-Brandon Matus, 13.264

14.5T-Travis Philo, 13.289

15.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.296

16.1M-Jamie Myers, 13.478

17.21N-Frankie Nervo, 13.573

18.7-Dylan Kingan, 13.699

19.14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 13.706

20.88N-Frank Neill, 13.776

21.33-Brent Matus, 13.892

22.38-Leyton Wagner, 13.909

23.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.923

24.08-Brandon Conkel, 13.950

25.40I-Mark Imler, 13.971

26.12G-Corbin Gurley, 14.146;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 18-Cole Macedo[2]

2. 27S-John Ivy[1]

3. 4*-Tyler Street[6]

4. 23-Chris Andrews[3]

5. 55-CJ Leary[5]

6. 13-Brandon Matus[7]

7. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

8. 08-Brandon Conkel[9]

9. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 16-DJ Foos[4]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

3. 1M-Jamie Myers[5]

4. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

5. 33-Brent Matus[8]

6. 7-Dylan Kingan[6]

7. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

8. 40I-Mark Imler[9]

9. 5-Byron Reed[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]

3. 16B-Zane DeVault[3]

4. 12G-Corbin Gurley[6]

5. 12-Kyle Capodice[7]

6. 21N-Frankie Nervo[5]

7. 38-Leyton Wagner[8]

8. 4-Cap Henry[4]

B-Main (10 Laps):

1. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

2. 13-Brandon Matus[1]

3. 4-Cap Henry[9]

4. 5-Byron Reed[11]

5. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]

6. 08-Brandon Conkel[7]

7. 21N-Frankie Nervo[3]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[5]

9. 40I-Mark Imler[8]

10. 7-Dylan Kingan[2]

11. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[10]

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 16-DJ Foos[1]

2. 5-Byron Reed[19]

3. 27S-John Ivy[5]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[9]

5. 1M-Jamie Myers[4]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[12]

7. 4-Cap Henry[18]

8. 16B-Zane DeVault[8]

9. 23-Chris Andrews[7]

10. 10-Zeb Wise[16]

11. 13-Brandon Matus[17]

12. 55-CJ Leary[14]

13. 12G-Corbin Gurley[13]

14. 33-Brent Matus[15]

15. 33W-Caleb Griffith[6]

16. 12-Kyle Capodice[11]

17. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10]

18. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

19. 4*-Tyler Street[2]

20. 38-Leyton Wagner[20]

Hard Charger: 5-Byron Reed +17

Fremont Fence 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 22-Justin Lusk[4]

2. 5M-Mike Moore[5]

3. 28T-Tad Peck[7]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[2]

5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[6]

6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8]

7. 15B-Brad Reber[3]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[6]

3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[2]

4. Z10-Brandon Moore[5]

5. 9-Logan Riehl[7]

6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[4]

7. 34-Judson Dickerson[8]

8. 98-Robert Robenalt[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 1H-Zeth Sabo[1]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[3]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[4]

4. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

5. X-Mike Keegan[7]

6. 3V-Chris Verda[5]

7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]

8. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 19R-Steve Rando[2]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

3. 97-Kyle Peters[5]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]

5. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]

6. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]

7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[1]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps):

1. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[1]

2. X-Mike Keegan[2]

3. 3V-Chris Verda[4]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]

5. 15B-Brad Reber[5]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

8. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[8]

B-Main #2 (10 Laps):

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]

2. 9-Logan Riehl[1]

3. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]

4. 13-Jeremy Duposki[3]

5. 34-Judson Dickerson[5]

6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6]

7. 98-Robert Robenalt[7]

A-Main (25 Laps):

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[6]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[12]

4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[2]

5. 11G-Luke Griffith[7]

6. 22-Justin Lusk[1]

7. 36-Seth Schneider[13]

8. 19R-Steve Rando[10]

9. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5]

10. Z10-Brandon Moore[14]

11. 5M-Mike Moore[4]

12. 5-Kody Brewer[15]

13. X-Mike Keegan[19]

14. 9-Logan Riehl[20]

15. 97-Kyle Peters[11]

16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]

17. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[17]

18. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[18]

19. 32-Bryce Lucius[16]

20. 28T-Tad Peck[8]

Hard Charger: 26-Jamie Miller +9