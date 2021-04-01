USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour re-fires 2021 schedule with” Thunder in the Carolinas” weekend double on April 9th and 10th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – March 31, 2021 – After a successful ten event run to open the season in Florida, Mississippi. Louisiana and Alabama the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters 25th Anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 2021 season rocks on the weekend of April 9th and 10th with the annual “Thunder in the Carolinas” double-header at two speedways in the Charlotte, North Carolina metro area less than one hour apart. On Friday, April 9th, the Nationally prominent winged sprint car series visits the familiar confines of the Carolina Speedway 3/8-mile clay oval in Gastonia, North Carolina. On Saturday, April 10th, the USCS drivers then headline racing action at the historic 3/8 mile Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Each event pays $2000 to the winner with $4500 possible for a sweep of both night’s events. Entries from ten or more states are expected for both nights that include drivers from as far away as Florida, Mississippi and New York. Several multi-time Carolina Speedway and Cherokee Speedway USCS sprint car winners.

For info and directions to and more information about Carolina Speedway please visit www.carolinaspeedway.net or call 704-869-0313. Additionaly for information about Cherokee Speedway please check out their website at www.CherokeeSpeedwaySC.com. Both tracks have active Facebook pages as well.