Jack Dover Wins the Spring Meltdown at I-80 Speedway

GREENWOOD, Neb (April 2, 2021) – Jack Dover won the 360 sprint car portion of the Spring Meltdown Friday at I-80 Speedway. Dover, from Springfield, Nebarska, held off Terry McCarl and Lee Grosz for the victory. Jason Martin and Clint Garner rounded out the top five.
Spring Meltdown
I-80 Speedway
Greenwood, Nebraska
Friday April 2, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1
1. 40-Clint Garner
2. 24-Terry McCarl
3. 82-Jason Martin
4. 23S-Stuart Snyder
5. 09-Matt Juhl
6. 77-John Klabunde
7. 45-Monty Ferriera
8. 14-Joey Danley
9. 22L-Ryan Leavitt
Heat Race #2
1. 44-Chris Martin
2. 9N-Wade Nygaard
3. 13V-Seth Brahmer
4. 11M-Brendan Mullen
5. 99-Tony Rost
6. 1B-Toby Chapman
7. 22X-Riley Goodno
8. 99S-Matthew Stelzer
9. 83-Austin Miller
Heat Race #3
1. 4J-Lee Grosz
2. 22-Kaleb Johnson
3. 14R-Jody Rosenboom
4. 53-Jack Dover
5. 12-Tyler Drueke
6. 35-Cody Ledger
7. 4X-Jason Danley
8. 23K-Rob Kubli
B-Main
1. 35-Cody Ledger
2. 77-John Klabunde
3. 22X-Riley Goodno
4. 4X-Jason Danley
5. 99S-Matthew Stelzer
6. 23K-Rob Kubli
7. 83-Austin Miller
8. 45-Monty Ferriera
9. 14-Joey Danley
10. 22L-Ryan Leavitt
A-Main
1. 53-Jack Dover
2. 24-Terry McCarl
3. 4J-Lee Grosz
4. 82-Jason Martin
5. 40-Clint Garner
6. 11M-Brendan Mullen
7. 44-Chris Martin
8. 23S-Stuart Snyder
9. 14R-Jody Rosenboom
10. 09-Matt Juhl
11. 12-Tyler Drueke
12. 22X-Riley Goodno
13. 35-Cody Ledger
14. 9N-Wade Nygaard
15. 13V-Seth Brahmer
16. 4X-Jason Danley
17. 99-Tony Rost
18. 77-John Klabunde
19. 22-Kaleb Johnson
20. 1B-Toby Chapman