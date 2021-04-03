Jack Dover Wins the Spring Meltdown at I-80 Speedway

GREENWOOD, Neb (April 2, 2021) – Jack Dover won the 360 sprint car portion of the Spring Meltdown Friday at I-80 Speedway. Dover, from Springfield, Nebarska, held off Terry McCarl and Lee Grosz for the victory. Jason Martin and Clint Garner rounded out the top five.

Spring Meltdown

I-80 Speedway

Greenwood, Nebraska

Friday April 2, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 40-Clint Garner

2. 24-Terry McCarl

3. 82-Jason Martin

4. 23S-Stuart Snyder

5. 09-Matt Juhl

6. 77-John Klabunde

7. 45-Monty Ferriera

8. 14-Joey Danley

9. 22L-Ryan Leavitt

Heat Race #2

1. 44-Chris Martin

2. 9N-Wade Nygaard

3. 13V-Seth Brahmer

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen

5. 99-Tony Rost

6. 1B-Toby Chapman

7. 22X-Riley Goodno

8. 99S-Matthew Stelzer

9. 83-Austin Miller

Heat Race #3

1. 4J-Lee Grosz

2. 22-Kaleb Johnson

3. 14R-Jody Rosenboom

4. 53-Jack Dover

5. 12-Tyler Drueke

6. 35-Cody Ledger

7. 4X-Jason Danley

8. 23K-Rob Kubli

B-Main

1. 35-Cody Ledger

2. 77-John Klabunde

3. 22X-Riley Goodno

4. 4X-Jason Danley

5. 99S-Matthew Stelzer

6. 23K-Rob Kubli

7. 83-Austin Miller

8. 45-Monty Ferriera

9. 14-Joey Danley

10. 22L-Ryan Leavitt

A-Main

1. 53-Jack Dover

2. 24-Terry McCarl

3. 4J-Lee Grosz

4. 82-Jason Martin

5. 40-Clint Garner

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen

7. 44-Chris Martin

8. 23S-Stuart Snyder

9. 14R-Jody Rosenboom

10. 09-Matt Juhl

11. 12-Tyler Drueke

12. 22X-Riley Goodno

13. 35-Cody Ledger

14. 9N-Wade Nygaard

15. 13V-Seth Brahmer

16. 4X-Jason Danley

17. 99-Tony Rost

18. 77-John Klabunde

19. 22-Kaleb Johnson

20. 1B-Toby Chapman