Photo Gallery: 2021 Spring Nationals at Attica Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Zeb Wise (#10) and Justin Peck (#13) racing for the lead Saturday at Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Bill Balog. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Zeb Wise (#10) and Justin Peck (#13) racing for the lead Saturday at Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Travis Philo (#5T) and Justin Peck (#13). (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Justin Peck celebrates his victory Saturday at Attica Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Chris Andrews (#23) and Craig Mintz (#09). (Dan McFarland photo) Craig Minz. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Brandon Spithaler (22), Cole Macedo (#18), and D.J. Foos (#16). (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Hunter Schuerenberg. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Ian Madsen. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Nate Dussel (#1) and D.J. Foos (#16). (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cory Eliason. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cory Eliason. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) D.J. Foos. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun Photo) Nate Dussel. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cole Macedo. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Justin Peck. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Lucas Wolfe. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun Photo) Greg Wilson. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Kyle Reinhardt. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Related Stories: Peck Wins Spring Nationals at Attica Schuerenberg Wins Season Opening Feature at Attica Raceway Park Tim Shaffer Wins All Star Feature Friday at Attica Raceway Park Kofoid Flies to Fremont Victory During Ohio Sprint Speedweek Henry Slays Ohio Speedweek Opener at Attica All Star Circuit of ChampionsAttica Raceway ParkPhoto Gallery