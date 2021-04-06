PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY 2021 TICKETS GO ON SALE ONLINE ON APRIL 6

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, April 4, 2021) Online tickets for all 2021 Perris Auto Speedway races will go on sale on Tuesday, April 6, at www.tix.com. The entire 2021 schedule is available at the bottom of this release.

Due to COVID mandates at the present time, there will be no walkup ticket sales on race nights. Fans will be able to purchase tickets online at the above tix link up until 7:00 p.m. each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

2021 EVENT SCHEDULE

UPDATED APRIL 2, 2021

April 17th “GRAND REOPENING” PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds -Tentative

April 24th “SOKOLA SHOOTOUT” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS Senior Sprints – Tentative

May 1st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

May 15th PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

May 22nd “SALUTE TO INDY” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints

June 5th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

June 12th PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

June 19th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints

June 26th PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 4th FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

July 10th PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 16th “SUMMER CAMPFEST” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and RUSH Western Sprint Car Series

July 17th “SUMMER CAMPFEST” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and RUSH Western Sprint Car Series

July 24th PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 31st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

August 14th PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

August 21st CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and RUSH Western Sprint Car Series

August 28th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

September 4th “SUMMER CAMPFEST II” PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds and RUSH Western Sprint Car Series

September 5th “SUMMER CAMPFEST II” PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds and RUSH Western Sprint Car Series

September 11th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

September 18th PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

September 25th “GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints, and RUSH Western Sprint Car Series

October 16th PASSCAR SERIES – “FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT” Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

October 23rd AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints, and RUSH Western Sprint Car Series

October 30th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIIII – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

November 3rd 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION – Practice Night

November 4th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

November 5th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

November 6th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

November 13th PASSCAR “CHAMPION’S NIGHT” – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, IMCA Modifieds and RUSH Western Sprint Car Series

NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE COVID 19 LEVELS AND MODIFICATIONS REQUIRED REOPENING.