Forsberg Wins Sunday at Petluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (April 11, 2021) — Andy Forsberg won the sprint car feature Sunday at Petaluma Speedway. The victory was Forsberg’s first victory during the 2021 season. Jodie Robinson, Blake Carrick, Colby Johnson, and Billy Aton rounded out the top five.

Petlauma Speedway

Petaluma, California

Sunday April 11, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg

2. 4-Jodie Robinson

3. 38b-Blake Carrick

4. 38-Colby Johnson

5. 26-Billy Aton

6. 24-Justin Henry

7. hr44-Geoff Ensign

8. 27t-Jason Toft

9. 46jr-Joel Myers Jr.

10. 7b-Brent Bjork

11. 83sa-Isaiah Vasquez

12. 78-Bret Barney

13. 7h-Jake Haulot

14. 2xm-Max Mittry

15. 43-Bradley Terrell

16. 83t-Tanner Carrick

17. 2x-Chase Majdic