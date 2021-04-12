Forsberg Wins Sunday at Petluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (April 11, 2021) — Andy Forsberg won the sprint car feature Sunday at Petaluma Speedway. The victory was Forsberg’s first victory during the 2021 season. Jodie Robinson, Blake Carrick, Colby Johnson, and Billy Aton rounded out the top five.
Petlauma Speedway
Petaluma, California
Sunday April 11, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 92-Andy Forsberg
2. 4-Jodie Robinson
3. 38b-Blake Carrick
4. 38-Colby Johnson
5. 26-Billy Aton
6. 24-Justin Henry
7. hr44-Geoff Ensign
8. 27t-Jason Toft
9. 46jr-Joel Myers Jr.
10. 7b-Brent Bjork
11. 83sa-Isaiah Vasquez
12. 78-Bret Barney
13. 7h-Jake Haulot
14. 2xm-Max Mittry
15. 43-Bradley Terrell
16. 83t-Tanner Carrick
17. 2x-Chase Majdic