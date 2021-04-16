Kevin Thomas Jr. Wins the Larry Rice Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (April 16, 2021) — Kevin Thomas Jr. held off repeated challenges by Brady Bacon to win the Larry Rice Classic Friday at Bloomington Speedway with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series. Thomas and Bacon diced back and forth over the final six laps before Thomas was able to pull away with two laps to go for the victory.

Bacon held on for second with Kyle Cummins rounding out the podium. Shane Cottle and Chris Windom rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: April 16, 2021 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Larry Rice Classic

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING FLIGHT ONE: 1. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.232; 2. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-11.269; 3. Max Adams, 17G, On The Gass-11.316; 4. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-11.418; 5. Jadon Rogers, 61m, Edwards-11.479; 6. Logan Seavey, 17GP, Dutcher-11.483; 7. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-11.520; 8. Dave Darland, 5, Baldwin/Fox/Curb-Agajanian-11.535; 9. Carson Short, 2E, Epperson-11.540; 10. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-11.606; 11. Carson Garrett, 15KO, KO-11.623; 12. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-11.655; 13. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-11.684; 14. Davey Ray, 14AJ, FattFro/RayPro-11.695; 15. Travis Berryhill, 77s, Sturgeon-11.712; 16. Brent Beauchamp, 11, LB-11.721; 17. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-11.727; 18. Brandon Morin, 98, Morin-11.797; 19. Jordan Kinser, 70, Hurst-11.811; 20. Hunter O’Neal, 77, O’Neal-11.823; 21. Brady Short, 11p, Pottorff-11.895; 22. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-11.914.

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING FLIGHT TWO: 1. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-11.297; 2. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-11.326; 3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-11.391; 4. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-11.416; 5. Paul Nienhiser, 5N, KO-11.476; 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-11.540; 7. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-11.563; 8. Scotty Weir, 4p, Pedersen-11.611; 9. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-11.622; 10. Ricky Lewis, 11L, Lewis-11.752; 11. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-11.768; 12. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-11.796; 13. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-11.859; 14. A.J. Hopkins, 04, Burton-11.873; 15. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.016; 16. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-12.102; 17. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Parker-12.136; 18. Jake Bland, 20, Bland-12.331; 19. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-12.337; 20. Ted Kirkpatrick, 63LK, Sturgeon-12.969; 21. Eric Perrott, 45, Perrott-13.187.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Garrett, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Carson Short, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Max Adams, 6. Travis Berryhill, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Brady Short, 9. Jadon Rogers, 10. Sterling Cling. 2:00.740

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Cole Bodine, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Mario Clouser, 6. Brent Beauchamp, 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 8. Hunter O’Neal, 9. Davey Ray, 10. Brandon Morin, 11. Logan Seavey. NT

INDY METAL FINISHING THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Paul Nienhiser, 2. Tye Mihocko, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Brayden Fox, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Isaac Chapple, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Matt Goodnight, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Eric Perrott, 11. Harley Burns. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Robert Ballou, 3. A.J. Hopkins, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Tanner Thorson, 6. Jake Swanson, 7. Jake Bland, 8. Ricky Lewis, 9. Ted Kirkpatrick, 10. Braxton Cummings. NT

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Brent Beauchamp, 2. Braxton Cummings, 3. Brady Short, 4. Sterling Cling, 5. Jake Bland, 6. Brandon Morin, 7. Harley Burns, 8. Hunter O’Neal, 9. Eric Perrott, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 11. Ted Kirkpatrick. 2:14.284

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Max Adams, 4. Mario Clouser, 5. Jake Swanson, 6. Ricky Lewis, 7. Brandon Mattox, 8. Davey Ray, 9. Isaac Chapple, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Brent Beauchamp, 12. Sterling Cling, 13. Matt Goodnight, 14. Jadon Rogers, 15. Travis Berryhill, 16. Matt Westfall, 17. Brady Short, 18. Braxton Cummings. 2:40.395

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 2. Brady Bacon (5), 3. Kyle Cummins (7), 4. Shane Cottle (1), 5. Chris Windom (4), 6. Tanner Thorson (11), 7. C.J. Leary (9), 8. Justin Grant (6), 9. Scotty Weir (16), 10. Robert Ballou (20), 11. Jake Swanson (13), 12. Dave Darland (15), 13. Carson Garrett (8), 14. Mario Clouser (10), 15. Tye Mihocko (22), 16. Paul Nienhiser (3), 17. Carson Short (17), 18. Max Adams (12), 19. Cole Bodine (19), 20. Brayden Fox (14), 21. Matt Westfall (23) (P), 22. A.J. Hopkins (21), 23. Sterling Cling (24) (P), 24. Ricky Lewis (18). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

**Logan Seavey flipped during the second heat. C.J. Leary flipped during the third heat. Sterling Cling flipped on lap 24 of the feature. Carson Garrett flipped on the lap 30 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Shane Cottle, Laps 2-25 Kevin Thomas Jr., Laps 26-27 Brady Bacon, Laps 28-30 Kevin Thomas Jr.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-298, 2-Justin Grant-280, 3-C.J. Leary-255, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-252, 5-Chris Windom-243, 6-Tanner Thorson-233, 7-Kyle Cummins-210, 8-Robert Ballou-192, 9-Jake Swanson-186, 10-Paul Nienhiser-160.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Robert Ballou-26, 2-Brady Bacon-24, 3-Chris Windom-24, 4-Tanner Thorson-21, 5-Bryant Wiedeman-21, 6-Buddy Kofoid-20, 7-C.J. Leary-14, 8-Justin Grant-13, 9-Jadon Rogers-13, 10-Jake Neuman-13.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: April 17, 2021 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track