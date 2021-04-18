Sanders Scores Second Win of the Weekend

PLACERVILLE, Calif (April 17, 2021) — Justin Sanders picked up his second feature victory of the weekend after wining the main event for the winged 360 sprint cars Saturday at Placerville Speedway. The victory was Sanders’ eighth of the 2021 season. Shane Golobic and Ryan Bernal rounded out the podium.

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Saturday April 17, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 2X-Chase Majdic, 10.770

2. 17-Kalib Henry, 10.906

3. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.907

4. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.910

5. 2XM-Max Mittry, 10.930

6. 16X-Andy Gregg, 10.938

7. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 10.939

8. 4-Jodie Robinson, 10.960

9. 34-Landon Brooks, 10.972

10. 2-Cody Spencer, 11.166

11. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 11.185

12. 7B-Brent Bjork, 11.193

13. 21X-Michael Ing, 11.227

14. 25-Justin Johnson, 11.258

15. 80N-Justin Bradway, 11.265

16. 88-Kyle Offill, 11.266

17. 17WX-Ryan Bernal, 11.273

18. 94-Greg Decaires V, 11.292

19. X1-Andy Forsberg, 11.311

20. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 11.321

21. 38B-Blake Carrick, 11.360

22. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 11.361

23. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 11.382

24. 32-Caden Sarale, 11.425

25. 21-Shane Hopkins, 11.587

26. 12J-John Clark, 11.591

27. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 11.690

28. 57B-Bobby Butler, 11.884

29. 7C-Justyn Cox, 0.000

Heat Race #1:

1. 21X-Michael Ing

2. 2XM-Max Mittry

3. 34-Landon Brooks

4. 17WX-Ryan Bernal

5. 21-Shane Hopkins

6. 38B-Blake Carrick

7. 2X-Chase Majdic

Heat Race #2:

1. 16X-Andy Gregg

2. 17-Kalib Henry

3. 5H-Michael Faccinto

4. 94-Greg Decaires V

5. 2-Cody Spencer

6. 12J-John Clark

7. 25-Justin Johnson

Heat Race #3:

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 80N-Justin Bradway

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. X1-Andy Forsberg

5. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

6. 85-C.J. Humphreys

7. 93-Stephen Ingraham

Heat Race #4:

1. 88-Kyle Offill

2. 4-Jodie Robinson

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick

4. 32-Caden Sarale

5. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

6. 7B-Brent Bjork

7. 57B-Bobby Butler

B-Main:

1. 2X-Chase Majdic

2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

3. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

4. 38B-Blake Carrick

5. 21-Shane Hopkins

6. 2-Cody Spencer

7. 93-Stephen Ingraham

8. 85-C.J. Humphreys

9. 7B-Brent Bjork

10. 12J-John Clark

11. 57B-Bobby Butler

12. 25-Justin Johnson

A-Main:

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 17W-Shane Golobic

3. 17WX-Ryan Bernal

4. 83T-Tanner Carrick

5. 4-Jodie Robinson

6. 2X-Chase Majdic

7. 5H-Michael Faccinto

8. 16X-Andy Gregg

9. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

10. 32-Caden Sarale

11. 88-Kyle Offill

12. 80N-Justin Bradway

13. 94-Greg Decaires V

14. 21X-Michael Ing

15. X1-Andy Forsberg

16. 34-Landon Brooks

17. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

18. 17-Kalib Henry

19. 2XM-Max Mittry

20. 38B-Blake Carrick