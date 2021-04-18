Sanders Scores Second Win of the Weekend

PLACERVILLE, Calif (April 17, 2021) — Justin Sanders picked up his second feature victory of the weekend after wining the main event for the winged 360 sprint cars Saturday at Placerville Speedway. The victory was Sanders’ eighth of the 2021 season. Shane Golobic and Ryan Bernal rounded out the podium.
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday April 17, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 2X-Chase Majdic, 10.770
2. 17-Kalib Henry, 10.906
3. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.907
4. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.910
5. 2XM-Max Mittry, 10.930
6. 16X-Andy Gregg, 10.938
7. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 10.939
8. 4-Jodie Robinson, 10.960
9. 34-Landon Brooks, 10.972
10. 2-Cody Spencer, 11.166
11. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 11.185
12. 7B-Brent Bjork, 11.193
13. 21X-Michael Ing, 11.227
14. 25-Justin Johnson, 11.258
15. 80N-Justin Bradway, 11.265
16. 88-Kyle Offill, 11.266
17. 17WX-Ryan Bernal, 11.273
18. 94-Greg Decaires V, 11.292
19. X1-Andy Forsberg, 11.311
20. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 11.321
21. 38B-Blake Carrick, 11.360
22. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 11.361
23. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 11.382
24. 32-Caden Sarale, 11.425
25. 21-Shane Hopkins, 11.587
26. 12J-John Clark, 11.591
27. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 11.690
28. 57B-Bobby Butler, 11.884
29. 7C-Justyn Cox, 0.000
Heat Race #1:
1. 21X-Michael Ing
2. 2XM-Max Mittry
3. 34-Landon Brooks
4. 17WX-Ryan Bernal
5. 21-Shane Hopkins
6. 38B-Blake Carrick
7. 2X-Chase Majdic
Heat Race #2:
1. 16X-Andy Gregg
2. 17-Kalib Henry
3. 5H-Michael Faccinto
4. 94-Greg Decaires V
5. 2-Cody Spencer
6. 12J-John Clark
7. 25-Justin Johnson
Heat Race #3:
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 80N-Justin Bradway
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. X1-Andy Forsberg
5. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
6. 85-C.J. Humphreys
7. 93-Stephen Ingraham
Heat Race #4:
1. 88-Kyle Offill
2. 4-Jodie Robinson
3. 83T-Tanner Carrick
4. 32-Caden Sarale
5. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
6. 7B-Brent Bjork
7. 57B-Bobby Butler
B-Main:
1. 2X-Chase Majdic
2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
3. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
4. 38B-Blake Carrick
5. 21-Shane Hopkins
6. 2-Cody Spencer
7. 93-Stephen Ingraham
8. 85-C.J. Humphreys
9. 7B-Brent Bjork
10. 12J-John Clark
11. 57B-Bobby Butler
12. 25-Justin Johnson
A-Main:
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 17WX-Ryan Bernal
4. 83T-Tanner Carrick
5. 4-Jodie Robinson
6. 2X-Chase Majdic
7. 5H-Michael Faccinto
8. 16X-Andy Gregg
9. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
10. 32-Caden Sarale
11. 88-Kyle Offill
12. 80N-Justin Bradway
13. 94-Greg Decaires V
14. 21X-Michael Ing
15. X1-Andy Forsberg
16. 34-Landon Brooks
17. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
18. 17-Kalib Henry
19. 2XM-Max Mittry
20. 38B-Blake Carrick