USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PERRIS FOR “SOKOLA SHOOTOUT”

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 19, 2021… This Saturday, April 24th, the cars and stars of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will make their triumphant return to Perris Auto Speedway (Perris, CA). Promoted by Don Kazarian, the “Sokola Shootout” will also showcase the PAS Senior Sprint Cars. The spectator gates will open at 5:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. Pit passes are available and grandstand tickets are only available online at tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. THERE WILL BE NO WALKUP SALES FOR THE EVENT. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. Located at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, more event information can be found at perrisautospeedway.com or calling 951.940.0134. For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK WILL BE FOLLOWED in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: THE HOOSIER 105/18 HTW RIGHT REAR TIRES ARE NOW USAC/CRA LEGAL. The 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are also legal with the series. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors.

When the checkered flags waved at Perris on November 9, 2019, no one could imagine that the world would soon be fighting a pandemic and racing would be silenced at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Now, this Saturday, the traditional USAC/CRA 410s are back for their 224th “home track” appearance since March 6, 2004. Forty-two different drivers have claimed victory and “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads with 46 “home track” wins. The 1-lap track record of 15.833 was set by Nic Faas on February 25, 2012 and a complete series win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

The “Sokola Shootout” has been a popular race on the West Coast since “The Cowboy” Tony Jones won the inaugural show at Manzanita Speedway on March 17, 2001. Originally called the “Sokola Classic” to honor past CRA President and USAC Sprint Supervisor Gary Sokola, the event has grown to also honor former driver Mark Sokola and their contributions to racing. Last year’s event was cancelled, but Richard Vander Weerd topped the 2019 show, followed by R.J. Johnson, Brody Roa, A.J. Bender, and fast qualifier Gardner. The “Sokola Shootout” win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the fourth point race, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) holds a twelve-point advantage over the competition. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams placed seventh at the March 26th show at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has three top-10 finishes and will be looking for the tenth victory of his career.

After winning at Kern County on March 13th and Tulare on March 26th, Max Adams (Loomis, CA) ranks second in championship points. Racing Keith Ford’s #73 Cam 2 Blue Blood Racing Oil / Sun Valley AG Transport Triple X, Adams has also posted one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 28 feature laps led. The 2016 Rookie of the Year has four wins to his credit and primarily races in the Midwest.

After finishing second to Adams at Tulare, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has climbed to third in the point chase. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 Carman Incorporated Spike, Gardner has three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, and two top-10 finishes on the season. The eight-time champion has 84 wins and will have his sights on his fourth “Sokola Shootout” victory.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) sits fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa finished thirteenth at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. Fresh off two 360 wins, the 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion will be looking to make the “Sokola Shootout” his ninth career USAC/CRA win.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) ranks fifth in the point standings. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Circle Track Performance Maxim, Gansen placed ninth at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. To date, the veteran driver has one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, three top-10 finishes, and 1 feature lap led on the year. Chris will have his sights on his first USAC/CRA win at the “Sokola Shootout.”

Heading to Perris Auto Speedway, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA), and Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Matt Mitchell, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Austin Liggett, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Verne Sweeney, A.J. Bender, Matt McCarthy, Steve Hix, Jeff Dyer, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Logan Williams, Trent Williams, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Pit passes are available and grandstand tickets are only available online at tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. THERE WILL BE NO WALKUP SALES FOR THE EVENT. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Max Adams, 1-Ryan Timmons.

SOKOLA CLASSIC / SHOOTOUT WINNERS: 2001-Tony Jones, 2002-Jeremy Sherman, 2003-Jeremy Sherman, 2004-Cory Kruseman, 2005-Mike Kirby, 2006-Mike Kirby, 2007-Not Held, 2008-Not Held, 2009-Rickie Gaunt, 2010-Damion Gardner, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Nic Faas, 2013-Bryan Clauson, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Richard Vander Weerd, 2016-Bryan Clauson, 2017-Richard Vander Weerd, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Richard Vander Weerd, 2020-CANCELLED.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 46-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 5-Austin Williams, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Austin Williams-207, 2. Max Adams-195, 3. Damion Gardner-193, 4. Brody Roa-184, 5. Chris Gansen-182, 6. Matt Mitchell-176, 7. Tommy Malcolm-149, -. Austin Liggett-149, 9. Danny Faria Jr.-139, 10. Ryan Timmons (R)-134, 11. Austin Grabowski (R)-127, 12. Cody Williams-122, 13. Charles Davis Jr.-118, 14. Verne Sweeney-110, 15. Jake Hodges (R)-106, 16. Davey Ray-105, 17. Rick Hendrix-93, 18. A.J. Bender-90, 19. Austin Ervine-87, 20. Matt McCarthy-85, 21. Tanner Boul (R)-75, 22. Troy Rutherford-64, –. Ikaika O’Brien-64, 24. Nate Schank (R)-58, 25. Steve Hix-52, 26. Tyler Hatzikian (R)-42, –. Joel Rayborne-42, 28. Jeff Dyer-40, 29. Kaleb Montgomery-32, 30. Dan Taylor-20, –. James Herrera-20, –. Shane Sexton-20, –. Cal Smith-20, 34. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-12, 35. Brent Owens (R)-10.