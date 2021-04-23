Steve Irwin Wins at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (April 23, 2021) — Steve Irwin picked up his first feature victory of the 2021 season Friday at I-96 Speedway. Irwin passed Lee Underwood for the victory. Landon Simon, Mike Astrauskas, and Mike Galdja rounded out the top five.
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Saturday April 23, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 0-Steve Irwin
2. 24L-Lee Underwood
3. 24-Landon Simon
4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
5. 2-Mike Galadja
6. 25-Max Frank
7. 18-Mark Irwin
8. 10S-Jay Steinebach
9. 00-Joe Irwin
10. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
11. 7-Nic Rogers