Steve Irwin Wins at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (April 23, 2021) — Steve Irwin picked up his first feature victory of the 2021 season Friday at I-96 Speedway. Irwin passed Lee Underwood for the victory. Landon Simon, Mike Astrauskas, and Mike Galdja rounded out the top five.

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Saturday April 23, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 0-Steve Irwin

2. 24L-Lee Underwood

3. 24-Landon Simon

4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

5. 2-Mike Galadja

6. 25-Max Frank

7. 18-Mark Irwin

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach

9. 00-Joe Irwin

10. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.

11. 7-Nic Rogers