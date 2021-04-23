‘Test and Tune’ and ‘Media Day’ Moves to This Sunday

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., April 22 – Due to the weekend’s weather forecast, Gas City I-69 Speedway’s open “Test and Tune” practice session and “Media Day” has been rescheduled from this Saturday to this Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

As an added attraction, the general public will be able to enjoy the “Greatest Thrill Ride in Indiana,” as Gas City I-69 Speedway will debut its new two-seater sprint car during Sunday’s sessions.

Veteran USAC AMSOIL national sprint car and Silver Crown driver Matt Goodnight will be behind the wheel to give his passengers five hot laps around Gas City’s quarter-mile clay oval. The cost is $100 per person ($30 pit pass and $70 ride fee). The track is slotting four spots every 20 minutes from noon to 5 p.m. Riders must make reservations on the track’s website at GasCityI69Speedway.com to guarantee a spot. Any remaining spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis on Sunday. Firesuits and helmets will be provided. Riders must be 14 years of age or older. (Minors must have completed liability forms, which will be available at the track.)

The two-seater was constructed by Benic Enterprises during the off season. The car will be used for fan rides, corporate and charity events during the season.

The practice day is open to all classes of race cars. The pit gate will open at 10:30 a.m. A pit pass will cost $30. The concession stand in the pits will be open.

Admission to the grandstands will be free for fans for the “Test and Tune,” although there won’t be an announcer calling the action.

The track’s 2021 season will kick off on Friday night, May 7, with a full program of non-wing sprint cars, USAC Midget Cup series (open midgets plus SpeeD2), modifieds, street stocks and hornets. On opening night the pit gate will open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. and the races start at 7:30 p.m. An adult general admission ticket is a very reasonable $15, while children 12 and under are free to keep costs down for families. A pit pass costs $30.

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of Interstate 69, exit 259. The quarter-mile dirt oval is about halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, and attracts drivers and fans from all over the Midwest.

For the complete schedule and other news, visit the speedway’s website at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans and competitors can also follow the speedway on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.

