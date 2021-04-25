Ryan Timms Tops the Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

WHEATLAND, Mo. (April 24, 2021) – Winning his second career Sprint Car A-Feature in less than a month, Oklahoma City’s Ryan Timms stormed to Victory Lane at Lucas Oil Speedway in the 10th annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

Taking on the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Timms is the seventh different winner of the Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown, and first from Oklahoma.

Chasing Kyle Bellm the first four trips around the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” the DriveWFX.com No. 5t rolled into the lead on Lap 5. Keeping pace through several cautions, Timms was pursued by Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten. Pulling away in clean air, Timms was hunted down in slower traffic.

Racing to the white flag with a pair of slower cars in sight, Timms split the lapped machines down the backstretch.

With just enough of a hole to squeeze through, Gennetten threw the Baughman Motorsports No. 3 into turns three and four with everything he had, but it wasn’t enough to get by Timms, who crossed 0.978-seconds to the good.

Gennetten, in second, was chased by Brandon Anderson to make up the night’s podium. Sean McClelland moved from seventh to fourth, with Jeremy Campbell in fifth.

Roaring through the field from 20th, Austin O’Neal’s night ended in sixth, with Kyle Clark going 13th to seventh. Making up two spots, Alex Sewell crossed eighth with Chance Morton ninth. From 19th, Missouri’s Tyler Blank completed the top ten.

The next event for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is Thursday, April 28, at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products heads for Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Friday, April 23.

10th Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown

ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[1]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]

3. 28-Jonathan Cornell[5]

4. 11C-Mason Campbell[4]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[8]

6. 75-Tyler Blank[7]

7. 91T-Tyler Thomas[9]

8. 1S-Joey Schmidt[2]

9. 21-Gunner Ramey[3]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]

3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]

4. 8-Alex Sewell[6]

5. 2-Chase Porter[5]

6. 77-Jack Wagner[9]

7. 8M-Kade Morton[2]

8. 86-Timothy Smith[4]

9. 28V-Gabe Verardi[1]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]

2. 7M-Chance Morton[1]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]

5. 22S-Slater Helt[8]

6. 11-Austin O’Neal[9]

7. 4-Evan Martin[4]

8. 85-Forrest Sutherland[6]

9. 0-Corey Nelson[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 2-Chase Porter[3]

2. 8M-Kade Morton[7]

3. 86-Timothy Smith[9]

4. 75-Tyler Blank[4]

5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[5]

6. 11-Austin O’Neal[1]

7. 21-Gunner Ramey[10]

8. 85-Forrest Sutherland[8]

9. 0-Corey Nelson[12]

10. 4-Evan Martin[6]

11. 11C-Mason Campbell[2]

12. 1S-Joey Schmidt[11]

13. 28V-Gabe Verardi[13]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]

4. 1-Sean McClelland[7]

5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]

6. 11-Austin O’Neal[20]

7. 9$-Kyle Clark[13]

8. 8-Alex Sewell[10]

9. 7M-Chance Morton[9]

10. 75-Tyler Blank[18]

11. 91T-Tyler Thomas[19]

12. 2-Chase Porter[15]

13. 73-Samuel Wagner[11]

14. 77-Jack Wagner[14]

15. 86-Timothy Smith[17]

16. 28-Jonathan Cornell[8]

17. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]

18. 22S-Slater Helt[12]

19. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]

20. 8M-Kade Morton[16]