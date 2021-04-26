Four-race All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 26, 2021) – In less than one month, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will take center stage in the Hoosier State, set to battle for four straight nights at three Indiana bullrings, all of which kicking-off on Thursday and Friday, May 20-21, with a two-night stay at the all-new Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dubbed the All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation, competitors will not only duel for a total winner’s share equaling $48,000 over the four-day extended weekend, but a points fund equaling $26,000 will also be distributed among the top-five in the final weekend standings. The All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation champion will be awarded a $10,000 top prize, with second through fifth awarded $7,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000, respectively.

“I can’t wait for the Indiana Invasion,” said Kevin Rudeen of Rudeen Racing and Rayce Rudeen Foundation. “Four nights of top tier racing on amazing tracks. I am honored the Rayce Rudeen Foundation gets to be part of such an enormous event. I hope the work of RRF brings a halt to the stigmatism of addiction. With help from the All Star Circuit of Champions, as well as the three tracks and our foundation, I hope we can get information out to help those who are or who have loved ones battling addiction. I don’t want anyone to go through the loss that my family and I have been through. I cannot thank Tony Stewart with All Stars, as well as FloRacing for their support of this event.”

The Circle City visit will not only activate a high profile weekend for Tony Stewart’s All Stars, but the All Star doubleheader will also be the facility’s debut event and will award a total winner’s share equaling $16,000; $6,000 on Thursday and $10,000 on Friday.

The four-night Indiana takeover will continue Saturday, May 22, with a visit to Gas City I-69 Speedway. Only the second All Star appearance in Series history, the Saturday night showstopper will award a $6,000 payday. Dale Blaney, the all-time win leader with “America’s Series,” was the first and only All Star to win at Gas City, scoring a victory on September 17, 2004.

Growing into one of the most sought after prizes on the All Star campaign trail, the All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation will conclude on Sunday, May 23, with the third running of the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race. Like years prior, a $26,000 payday will be awarded to the main event winner.

Conducted at three different tracks during its three year run, the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race held its inaugural event in 2019 at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The 2020 edition was hosted at the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and All Star owner, Tony Stewart, won the first-ever Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race. Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson earned last season’s $26,000 share.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 4/18/21):

1. Justin Peck – 682

2. Ian Madsen – 670

3. Cory Eliason – 646

4. Tyler Courtney – 642

5. Brent Marks – 636

6. Zeb Wise – 632

7. Hunter Schuerenberg – 600

8. Kyle Reinhardt – 578

9. Bill Balog – 574

10. Lucas Wolfe – 570

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.