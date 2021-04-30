Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints set to Kick off Tour 2021 Return to Racing at Genesee on May 8th

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) were only able to complete one event in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in New York State and with the closing of the Canadian border. As numbers continue to improve and restrictions starting to free up in New York, the 2021 season is looking much brighter.

The first full point event will be run on May 8th at the Genesee Speedway in Batavia, NY and pay the winner a cool $2,000 and $300 just to take the green. The event will mark the first time ESS has been at the 1/3rd mile Fairgrounds oval since 2007 when Chuck Hebing took home the checkered flag.

“The 2020 year was such a trying year for many and different for us with ESS. In 37 years, it was the first time we didn’t crown a champion,” noted ESS President Chuck Miller, “While there is still some uncertainty in the months coming up, tracks have contacted us and let us know it looks good to hold events.”

“We aren’t sure if we will get all our scheduled shows in, especially with Canada’s situation but we are committed to paying a point fund and having a champion get their laurels at a season ending banquet,” Miller continued. “All of our sponsors are back, we will do the loyalty bonus again, we are going to make it business as usual. We are excited to get the season underway.”

When ESS did crown the champion last, it was November of 2019 when then 18-year-old Paulie Colagiovanni took his first Lucas Oil ESS crown and was also the youngest champion in the club’s history. Colagiovanni is set to defend his title but the challengers are a stout bunch of sprint car drivers.

Jason Barney, Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner, Billy VanInwegen, Danny Varin, Shawn Donath, Jeff Cook, Jonathan Preston, Davie Franek, Kelly Hebing, Denny Peebles, Sammy Reakes IV, Chad Miller, Brett Wright and so many others will be giving Colagiovanni a challenge on any given night.

The Genesee Speedway is located on the Genesee County Fairgrounds in Batavia, NY. The Saturday night home for DIRTcar Sportsman and Rush Late Models. The winged warriors will add to the excitement on this Saturday night which will be brought to you by Averdi Storage Containers.

E&V Energy Heat events will be followed by the Stan’s Harley Davidson/Cobra Coaches Dash and the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main with the 25 lap, $2,000 to win, $300 to start A-Main to follow.

It’s the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Return to Racing Tour 2021…May 8th is the date and the Genesee Speedway is the site. We are back to the tradition of excitement guaranteed!

