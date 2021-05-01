Tyler Thomas Leads it all at Creek County Speedway with ASCS Sooner Region

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (April 30, 2021) – Rolling into Victory Lane for the first time with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Tyler Thomas held off the charge of Alex Sewell in the closing laps to become the 57th different winner in ASCS competition at Creek County Speedway.

Leading start to finish, the closing laps presented a challenging run through traffic.

Having to use the slower cars a picks along the bottom of the quarter-mile oval, Thomas was stalked through the final laps by Sewell. Making one final run on the closing lap, the No. 8 came up 0.316-seconds shy of the win. Kyle Clark made it to the final podium step with five laps to go, with Jeremy Campbell taking fourth. Running third the majority of the race, Ryan Timms slipped to fifth.

Noah Harris crossed sixth with Steven Shebester seventh. Advancing out of a B-Feature, Zach Chappell rolled from 17th eighth. Andrew Deal was ninth, with Whit Gastineau making up the top ten.

The next event for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will be a two-night affair at Longdale Speedway on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15.

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Friday, April 30, 2021

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Alex Sewell[5]

2. 7F-Noah Harris[3]

3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]

4. 22-Curtis Jones[1]

5. 9-Emilio Hoover[2]

6. 4-Joshua Tyre[4]

7. 32-Kolton Gariss[8]

8. 79-Tim Kent[6]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]

2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]

4. 97-Kevin Cummings[3]

5. 7M-Chance Morton[2]

6. 22S-Slater Helt[8]

7. 91-Jeff Stasa[7]

8. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[5]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]

2. 15-Jase Randolph[3]

3. 23B-Steven Shebester[6]

4. 31-Casey Wills[2]

5. 85-Forrest Sutherland[5]

6. 90-Lance Norick[8]

7. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]

8. 1-Sean McClelland[4]

RacinBoys Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

2. 8M-Kade Morton[2]

3. 2C-Whit Gastineau[5]

4. 3C-Roy Larkin[6]

5. 11-Michael Tyre II[4]

6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]

7. 10P-Dylan Postier[3]

8. 51B-Bailey Felkins[8]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps)

1. 31-Casey Wills[1]

2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]

3. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]

5. 90-Lance Norick[2]

6. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[9]

7. 85-Forrest Sutherland[3]

8. 4-Joshua Tyre[6]

9. 51B-Bailey Felkins[8]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 11-Michael Tyre II[3]

2. 32-Kolton Gariss[5]

3. 22S-Slater Helt[1]

4. 1-Sean McClelland[9]

5. 79-Tim Kent[8]

6. 91-Jeff Stasa[6]

7. 9-Emilio Hoover[4]

8. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

9. 22-Curtis Jones[2]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]

2. 8-Alex Sewell[3]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]

4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]

5. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

6. 7F-Noah Harris[9]

7. 23B-Steven Shebester[7]

8. 50Z-Zach Chappell[17]

9. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]

10. 2C-Whit Gastineau[11]

11. 15-Jase Randolph[10]

12. 8M-Kade Morton[12]

13. 7M-Chance Morton[19]

14. 3C-Roy Larkin[13]

15. 97-Kevin Cummings[14]

16. 31-Casey Wills[15]

17. 22S-Slater Helt[20]

18. 11-Michael Tyre II[16]

19. 32-Kolton Gariss[18]

20. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]