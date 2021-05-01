Wesley Smith Captures POWRi WAR Victory at I-70

From POWRi

ODESSA, Mo. (April 30, 2021) – The Grand Re-Opening of the newly reconstructed I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa Missouri would pull out all the stops as Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League came to town as a support class for the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. When the final flags were shown over the freshly christened racing surface, Wesley Smith would find the fastest groove claiming his third feature win of the year.

Limited to the top twenty-four drivers in the POWRi WAR standings for entrants by I-70 Motorsports Park, three heat races were required to set the feature field based on the POWRi passing points system with Mario Clouser, Riley Kreisel, and Wyatt Burks all gaining their respective heat race victories.

High Point Qualifier Zach Daum would lead the pack of talented WAR drivers to the initial green flag start as Wesley Smith used the high line to gain the racing advantage on the first lap establishing himself as the early leader.

Smith would proceed to pull away from the field as the green flag racing laps started to click off. With Smith out front dealing with lap traffic, Zach Daum, Mario Clouser, Jack Wagner, and Riley Kreisel would all attempt to run down the fast Wesley.

Drivers would slice and dice for positions throughout the field as red flag conditions would appear simultaneously as the checkered flags. As Wesley Smith was crossing the finish line, third place runner Riley Kreisel would flip wildly into turn three collecting Brad Wyatt, both drivers were okay.

Welsey Smith would cross the checkers first claiming the feature win, Zach Daum would finish in the runner-up spot as Mario Clouser rounded out the features top five at I-70 Motorsports Park with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

I-70 Raceway Park

Odessa, Missouri

Friday April 30, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[2]

2. 31-Joe B Miller[3]

3. 28-Kory Schudy[4]

4. 2-Kyle Lewis[7]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]

6. 52-Blake Bowers[5]

7. 86-Zac Taylor[8]

DNS: 18-Wyatt Siegel

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]

2. 44-Wesley Smith[5]

3. 77-Jack Wagner[7]

4. 9H-Mitchell Moore[1]

5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]

6. 41-Brad Wyatt[4]

7. 26-Zach Clark[8]

8. 74-Xavier Doney[6]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]

2. 311-Zach Daum[8]

3. 37-Brian Beebe[1]

4. 93-Taylor Walton[5]

5. ST1-Lane Stone[7]

6. 7R-JD Black[4]

7. 27-Steve Thomas[6]

8. 82C-Christie Thomason[3]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[2]

2. 311-Zach Daum[1]

3. 6-Mario Clouser[4]

4. 77-Jack Wagner[3]

5. 31-Joe B Miller[7]

6. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]

7. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]

8. 93-Taylor Walton[10]

9. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]

10. 9H-Mitchell Moore[14]

11. 37-Brian Beebe[11]

12. 16-Anthony Nicholson[15]

13. ST1-Lane Stone[12]

14. 7R-JD Black[20]

15. 26-Zach Clark[18]

16. 41-Brad Wyatt[19]

17. 82C-Christie Thomason[23]

18. 27-Steve Thomas[21]

19. 2-Kyle Lewis[8]

20. 28-Kory Schudy[9]

21. 52-Blake Bowers[16]

22. 18-Wyatt Siegel[24]

23. 86-Zac Taylor[17]

DNS: 74-Xavier Doney