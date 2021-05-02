Landon Britt Wins USCS Feature at I-75 Speedway

From USCS

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (May 1, 2021) — Atoka, Tennessee’s Landon Britt scored his career-first USCS feature on Saturday night at I-75 Raceway in the USCS Weekend of Speed 30-lap finale.

Britt bested the previous night’s winner, Jared Horstman from Coverdale, Ohio who chased Britt to the checkers in the runner-up spot. The 2020 USCS Mid-South regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi raced from a sixth place start into third place.

Brent Crews from Denver, North Carolina finished in fourth and Hud Horton from Germantown, Ohio completed the top five.

United Sprint Car Series

I-75 Speedway

Sweetwater, Tennessee

Saturday May 1, 2021

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Brent Crews[1]

2. 10L-Landon Britt[3]

3. 10-Terry Gray[7]

4. 17H-Hud Horton[4]

5. 17-Jared Horstman[6]

6. 67-Brian Thomas[2]

7. 33-Joe Larkin[5]

8. 7E-Eric Gunderson[8]

Brown & Miller Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10M-Morgan Turpen[2]

2. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

3. 4-Danny Smith[1]

4. 47-Dale Howard[5]

5. 116-Nick Snyder[4]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]

7. 83-Bob Auld[6]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[1]

2. 10-Terry Gray[3]

3. 47-Dale Howard[5]

4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]

5. 17H-Hud Horton[2]

6. 4-Danny Smith[6]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 10L-Landon Britt[1]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[9]

3. 47-Dale Howard[6]

4. 1X-Brent Crews[2]

5. 17H-Hud Horton[8]

6. 10M-Morgan Turpen[3]

7. 10-Terry Gray[4]

8. 23-Devon Dobie[5]

9. 67-Brian Thomas[12]

10. 28-Jeff Willingham[11]

11. 7E-Eric Gunderson[14]

12. 4-Danny Smith[7]

13. 33-Joe Larkin[13]

14. 116-Nick Snyder[10]

15. 83-Bob Auld[15]