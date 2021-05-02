Landon Britt Wins USCS Feature at I-75 Speedway

From USCS
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (May 1, 2021) — Atoka, Tennessee’s Landon Britt scored his career-first USCS feature on Saturday night at I-75 Raceway in the USCS Weekend of Speed 30-lap finale.
Britt bested the previous night’s winner, Jared Horstman from Coverdale, Ohio who chased Britt to the checkers in the runner-up spot. The 2020 USCS Mid-South regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi raced from a sixth place start into third place.
Brent Crews from Denver, North Carolina finished in fourth and Hud Horton from Germantown, Ohio completed the top five.
United Sprint Car Series
I-75 Speedway
Sweetwater, Tennessee
Saturday May 1, 2021
Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 1X-Brent Crews[1]
2. 10L-Landon Britt[3]
3. 10-Terry Gray[7]
4. 17H-Hud Horton[4]
5. 17-Jared Horstman[6]
6. 67-Brian Thomas[2]
7. 33-Joe Larkin[5]
8. 7E-Eric Gunderson[8]
Brown & Miller Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 10M-Morgan Turpen[2]
2. 23-Devon Dobie[3]
3. 4-Danny Smith[1]
4. 47-Dale Howard[5]
5. 116-Nick Snyder[4]
6. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]
7. 83-Bob Auld[6]
Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)
1. 17-Jared Horstman[1]
2. 10-Terry Gray[3]
3. 47-Dale Howard[5]
4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]
5. 17H-Hud Horton[2]
6. 4-Danny Smith[6]
Feature (30 Laps)
1. 10L-Landon Britt[1]
2. 17-Jared Horstman[9]
3. 47-Dale Howard[6]
4. 1X-Brent Crews[2]
5. 17H-Hud Horton[8]
6. 10M-Morgan Turpen[3]
7. 10-Terry Gray[4]
8. 23-Devon Dobie[5]
9. 67-Brian Thomas[12]
10. 28-Jeff Willingham[11]
11. 7E-Eric Gunderson[14]
12. 4-Danny Smith[7]
13. 33-Joe Larkin[13]
14. 116-Nick Snyder[10]
15. 83-Bob Auld[15]