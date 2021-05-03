Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws and POWRi WAR Friday at I-70 Motorsports Park Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, POWRi WAR Sprint League, World of Outlaws Brian Brown (#21) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap with the World of Outlaws at I-70 Motorsports Park. (Mark Funderburk photo) Samuel Wagner (#73) and Anthony Nicholson (#16). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#41) and David Gravel (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller (#31) and Brad Wyatt (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Brian Brown (#21) (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#9) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#41) and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and David Gravel (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Clark (#26), J.R. Black (#7R), and Wesley Smith (#44). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Sides (#7s), Aaron Reutzel (#83), and Jake Bubak (#1X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) POWRi WAR Sprint Car League parade lap Friday at I-70 Motorsports Park. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel. (Mark Funderburk photo) Mason Daniel (#33) and Ayrton Gennetten (#3). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ayrton Gennetten (#3) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet with his crew in victory lane at I-70 Motorsports Park. (Mark Funderburk photo) Wesley Smith. (Mark Funderburk photo) Wesley Smith. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Brock Zearfoss (#3). (Mark Funderburk photo) Mitchell Moore (#9h) and Riley Kreisel (#91). (Mark Funderburk photo) POWRi WAR Sprint Car League parade lap Friday at I-70 Motorsports Park. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tim Kaeding (#14) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#83) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wesley Smith. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Second place Brian Brown, winner Brad Sweet, and third place David Gravel. (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#311), Mario Clouser (#6), and Jack Wagner (#77). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Sweet Scores Fourth Consecutive Victory Saturday at Pevely Schatz Ends Dry Spell with Dodge City Victory Pittman Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Lakeside Sweet Slides to Terre Haute Victory Sweet Scores Sweep at Cedar Lake I-70 Motorsports ParkPhoto GalleryPOWRi WAR Sprint Car SeriesWorld of Outlaws