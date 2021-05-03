Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws and POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Saturday at I-70 Motorsports Park Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, POWRi WAR Sprint League, World of Outlaws Donny Schatz (#15), James McFadden (#9), and David Gravel (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wesley Smith (#44) and Samuel Wagner (#73). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#41) and Joe B Miller (#31). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet with his crew in victory lane at I-70 Motorsports Park. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (#15), James McFadden (#9), and David Gravel (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cody Baker (#9) and Anthony Nicholson (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#9) and David Gravel (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wayne Johnson (#2C) and Carson Macedo (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Hampton (#35), Ayrton Gennetten (#3) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#41) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Saturday’s parade lap for the World of Outlaws at I-70 Motorsports Park. (Mark Funderburk photo) Ayrton Gennetten (#3) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Mitchell Moore (#9H) and Mario Clouser (#6). (Mark Funderburk photo) Lane Stone (#1ST) and Mario Clouser (#6). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cody Baker (#9) and Joe B Miller (#31). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jack Wagner (#77) and J.D. Black (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Noah Gass (#20) and Ayrton Gennetten (#3). (Mark Funderburk photo) Steve Thomas (#27) and Anthony Nicholson (#16) . (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place Carson Macedo, winner Brad Sweet, and third place Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wayatt Burks in victory lane at I-70 Motorsports Park. (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#83) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Tucker Klaasmeyer (#27). (Mark Funderburk photo) Saturday’s parade lap for the World of Outlaws at I-70 Motorsports Park. (Mark Funderburk photo) Samuel Wagner (#73) and Cody Baker (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#311) and Wesley Smith (#44). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wyatt Burks (#11) and J.D. Black (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cody Baker (#9) and Jack Wagner (#77). (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#83) and Zach Hampton (#35). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (#15) and Parker Price-Miller (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Sweet Scores Fourth Consecutive Victory Saturday at Pevely Schatz Wins First Night of the Boot Hill Showdown Schatz Leads Wire-to-Wire at Wilmot Schuchart Holds Off Sweet and McFadden for Win at River Cities Brent Marks Scores World of Outlaws Victory at Eldora Speedway I-70 Motorsports ParkPhoto GalleryPOWRi WAR Sprint Car LeagueWorld of Outlaws