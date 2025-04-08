Doubleheader Weekend to Open Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Season!

by Bill Wright

April 8, 2025 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders kick off an exciting 2025 schedule this weekend, when they visit 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa on Saturday, April 12 and then venture west to the Stuart International Speedway Sunday, April 13 in an event co-sanctioned with the Malvern Bank 360 Sprints!

Saturday will be the 78th feature run at the 3/8-mile oval in West Burlington. Dustin Selvage, Tasker Phillips and Aaron Reutzel took Sprint Invaders honors at 34 Raceway in 2024. Selvage, Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull and defending Sprint Invaders champion, Paul Nienhiser, are all five-time winners there. John Schulz and Josh Schneiderman have four wins, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison and Jon Agan have three. Two-time Sprint Invader winners at West Burlington include Joey Moughan, Chris Martin, Terry McCarl, Chase Randall and Tasker Phillips.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:15. General Admission is $20, with Seniors $18. Kids 10 and under are FREE. Modifieds, Mini-haulers and Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Sunday’s event at the quarter-mile Stuart International Speedway marks a first-time visit for the Sprint Invaders. The Malvern Bank 360 Sprints have been at the facility, though it was two-time Sprint Invaders series’ champion, Chris Martin, who topped that field in 2023. It should be a great matchup between the two series. “Superman” Stu Snyder is the defending Malvern Bank 360 Sprints champion, and Jack Dover has also announced his plans to run the series this season.

Hot laps at Stuart begin at 5:30 p.m. with racing to follow. Grandstand seats are $20 for adults, Kids 9-16 are $10 and 8 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Outlaw Mini-Mods are also competing.

Exciting Season on Tap!

Defending series’ champion, Paul Nienhiser, of Chapin, Illinois, leads a list of around 15 drivers that have indicated they will run the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders schedule this season. Seventeen events are on the schedule, highlighted by first-time trips to Stuart and Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, long-awaited returns to CJ Speedway in Columbus Junction, Cedar County Raceway in Tipton, Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Bloomfield Speedway and Spoon River Speedway near Canton, Illinois. The annual “Fall Haul” is again scheduled for 34 Raceway September 27 (see full schedule below).

Other drivers expressing their intentions on the Sprint Invaders include two-time series’ champion, Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher, Tasker Phillips, Dustin Selvage, Tyler Lee, McCain and Chase Richards, Tanner Gebhardt, Dustin Clark, Luke Verardi, Alex Vande Voort, Riley Scott, Nathan Murders and more.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Stuart, IA)*

Friday, May 2 – CJ Speedway (Columbus Junction, IA)

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 29 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, August 30 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 2579 (6)

2. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2436

3. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 2358

4. Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 2274

5. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 2232

6. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 2117

7. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 2049

8. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1986

9. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1424 (2)

10. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1388

11. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1371

12. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 1266

13. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 1174

14. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1171

15. Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA, 1073

16. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1031

17. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1006

18. Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 962

19. Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 934

20. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 833

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products