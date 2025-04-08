32 ENTRIES FOR SUNDAY’S USAC SILVER CROWN ﻿SUMAR CLASSIC AT TERRE HAUTE

By Richie Murray

Terre Haute, Indiana (April 7, 2025)………Thirty-two USAC Silver Crown entries are set for this Sunday’s 21st running of the 100-lap Sumar Classic on April 7 at western Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

SUMAR PAST WINNERS

The event at the 1/2-mile dirt oval features five past winners: Kody Swanson (2014), Shane Cockrum (2015), C.J. Leary (2016), two-time victor Justin Grant (2018 & 2022) and defending winner Logan Seavey (2024).

SUMAR VETERANS

They’re among the 22 Sumar Classic veterans in the field along with first-time winning hopeful and past runner-up Daison Pursley who finished 2nd in the 2024 race. Fellow top-five Sumar Classic finishers in this Sunday’s lineup include Brady Bacon (3rd in 2022), Chase Stockon (4th in 2024) and Matt Westfall (5th in 2002-03). Meanwhile, Bill Rose (6th in 2022) and Briggs Danner (7th in 2024) also return to the Sumar Classic field.

Further returnees to the Sumar Classic lineup are Mario Clouser (12th in 2024), Travis Welpott (14th in 2022), Jimmy Light (16th in 2024), Kyle Steffens (18th in 2002), Gregg Cory (18th in 2024) and Nathan Moore (19th in 2024), plus Mitchel Moles (20th in 2024), Chase Dietz (22nd in 2024), Jake Swanson (24th in 2022), Trey Osborne (25th in 2024) and Kyle Wissmiller (26th in 2004), who is making his series comeback after a 21-year hiatus.

SUMAR ROOKIES

Nearly a third of this Sunday’s field belongs to Sumar Classic first-timers, including late model star Ricky Thornton Jr. who is making his USAC Silver Crown debut. USAC national winners Kaylee Bryson and Kyle Cummins also look to make their first Sumar Classic start.

Also looking to crack the Sumar Classic feature starting lineup for the first time are Dave Berkheimer, Saban Bibent, Rob Caho Jr., Aric Gentry, Kenny Gentry, John Tosti and Korey Weyant, whose great uncle, Chuck Weyant, scored a AAA Midget feature victory at the Terre Haute Action Track in 1955.

RACE DETAILS:

The 21st running of the Sumar Classic features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship this Sunday, April 13, at the Terre Haute Action Track’s 1/2-mile dirt track in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Pits open at 2pm Eastern and grandstands open at 4pm with the drivers meeting at 4:15pm and cars on track at 5pm, followed immediately by qualifications and racing.

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.ActionTrackTix.com. Advance tickets are $30 for grandstand seating. Kids age 12 and under are free. General admission seats are not reserved and are on a first come basis. However, advance ticket holders will gain access through gates beginning 30 minutes prior to the published gate opening times.

Pit passes are $40. Grandstand seating is included as well as access to the controlled Pit Pass area. Signed waivers must be completed prior to access. Infield admission is $15, which allows for access to the grass infield of the Action Track through the tunnel at the far right (turn one side) of main grandstand.

Sunday’s Sumar Classic can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

2025 SUMAR CLASSIC ENTRY LIST: (32 ENTRIES)

Car # / Driver / Hometown / Car Owner

07 (R) JOHN TOSTI/High Ridge, MO (John Tosti)

08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

09 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Chris Dyson Racing)

3 (R) ARIC GENTRY/Robards, KY (Tim Simmons)

6 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Klatt Enterprises)

9 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Chris Dyson Racing)

10 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (DMW Motorsports)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

19 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

24 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (John Haggenbottom)

26 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

33 KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing)

48 NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Chip Thomas-Joe Moore)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing)

66 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

69 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

78 (R) ROB CAHO JR./Mound, MN (Caho Racing)

81 TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group)

86 CHASE DIETZ/York, PA (Bruce Lee)

88 (R) SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Sammy & Mouren Fetter)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

97 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Hans Lein)

99 KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant)

118 JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Wingo Brothers Racing)

121 (R) RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Team AZ Racing)

144 (R) KYLE WISSMILLER/Saybrook, IL (Wissmiller Racing)

181 KENNY GENTRY/Henderson, KY (Gentry Motorsports)