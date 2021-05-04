RacinBoys Broadcasting Network Showcasing Live Video Streams from Michigan, Missouri and Louisiana

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 3, 2021) – The RacinBoys Broadcasting Network is bringing races from three states to air with a live video stream this weekend.

RacinBoys All Access subscribers get to watch the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and Great Lakes Super Sprints doubleheader at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich., on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday will also feature the USAC Midwest Wingless Association tackling the 7th annual Roy Cooley Memorial at Nevada Speedway in Nevada, Mo., as well as the ASCS Mid-South Region and ASCS Lone Star Region co-sanctioned show at Revolution Park in Monroe, La.

Each video stream will showcase hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and numerous other series throughout the Midwest. It also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

The ASCS National Tour last visited I-96 Speedway in May 2019 when Sam Hafertepe Jr. swept a doubleheader that featured 41 drivers in the opening round and 30 during the finale.

J.J. Hickle leads Blake Hahn by 10 points and Matt Covington by 12 points in the championship standings entering this weekend.

Saturday is the USAC Midwest Wingless Association season opener after the initial race of the season was rained out.

Dustin Gates has an eight-point advantage over Kyle Amerson in the ASCS Mid-South Region standings as 16 drivers are separated by only 52 points. Hickle is the points leader of the ASCS Lone Star Region as the top 15 drivers are within 100 points.

Also of note, a fourth state will be represented this weekend as RacinBoys members can listen to free, live audio of the United Rebel Sprint Series show at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo., on Saturday.

Racing fans should also stay tuned as RacinBoys is working on being available via several streaming options this spring. Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV will all offer a RacinBoys app in the coming months.

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .