HEAVY RAIN FORECAST PUSHES RICH VOGLER CLASSIC TO JULY 22

By Richie Murray

Winchester, Indiana (May 6, 2021)………The hype for the return of USAC and the Rich Vogler Classic to the high banks of Winchester Speedway is intense. Due to heavy rain forecasted for Sunday, that return will have to wait.

The Rich Vogler Classic, for the USAC Silver Crown Series, is now scheduled for Thursday, July 22.

Due to not only the rain, but also frigid temperatures, Winchester Speedway, Elite Racing Promotions and USAC felt it was important to give families as much of an opportunity as possible to make other plans to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The 100 lap mid-week race on July 22 will now be under the lights of the World’s Fastest Half Mile to give it a feel of the ol’ Thursday Night Thunder for USAC.

“I think it is great that we have a chance to harken back to a Golden Era of USAC racing by having a Thursday night event,” said Brady Bacon of Elite Racing Promotions. “Logistically, the date fits in nicely as the only USAC Silver Crown race in the month of July and leads into an exciting two week stretch of open wheel racing in Indiana.”

“We had so much momentum coming into the weekend, but for the benefit of the racers and the fans, some of whom were coming a long distance for the race, we didn’t want to wait any longer with a forecast that kept getting worse,” said Bob Dillner, Promoter of Winchester Speedway. “We are excited, however, for this race to be held the night before Indiana Sprint Week. It’ll give fans a unique chance to see Silver Crown cars at Winchester before watching a week’s worth of great USAC Sprint Car racing.”

Fans who purchased advance tickets online will still be able to use those tickets on Thursday, July 22. Fans wanting to purchase tickets for the Rich Vogler Classic at Winchester Speedway can do so by visiting winchesterspeedway.com/tickets. For more information, please email tiffany@winchesterspeedway.com.

The USAC Silver Crown season resumes on the dirt with the Sumar Classic on Thursday night, May 27, at the half-mile Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Ind.

For more information regarding the event, please visit the track’s website at www.winchesterspeedway.com. You can follow @FastestHalfMile on Twitter and Instagram and be sure to like the Winchester Speedway Facebook page. For additional info on the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series, go to www.usacracing.com.