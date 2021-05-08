Ballou Ends Courtney’s Winning Streak at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 8, 2021) — Robert Ballou stopped Tyler Courtney’s winning streak and in the process picked up his first USAC National Sprint Car Series victory in three years during the #letsracetwo program Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Ballou backed up his second place finish earlier in the afternoon overcoming adversity after having to change an engine following his heat race and holding off Courtney during a while exchange over the final five laps where Courtney attempted multiple slide jobs, but could not get by Ballou. Courtney, who started seventh, finished in second with Chris Windom, Brady Bacon, and Paul Nienhiser rounding out the top five.
#letsracetwo
USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday May 8, 2021
Qualifying:
1. 9K-Kevin Thoamas Jr, 15.441
2. 5S-Chase Stockon, 15.486
3. 69-Brady Bacon, 15.494
4. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson, 15.516
5. 19-Chris Windom, 15.547
6. 77M-C.J. Leary, 15.574
7. 4-Justin Grant, 15.596
8. 12-Robert Ballou, 15.601
9. 33M-Matt Westfall, 15.615
10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.633
11. 5-Logan Seavey, 15.635
12. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 15.636
13. 77-Stevie Sussex, 15.772
14. 61M-Jadon Rogers, 15.867
15. 5N-Paul Nienhiser, 15.867
16. 17G-Max Adams, 15.914
17. 27-Evan Mosley, 16.000
18. 21-Carmen Perigo, 16.056
19. 28-Brandon M attox, 16.151
20. 52-Issac Chapple, 16.185
21. 19S-Seven Drevicki, 16.186
22. 39-Matt Goodnight, 16.375
23. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 16.473
24. 6-Chris Phillips, 16.637
25. 18-Dallas Hewitt, 16.698
26. 99-Jack James, 16.728
27. 87-Paul Dues, 16.853
28. 20-Tyler Kendall, 16.883
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):
1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney
2. 77-Stevie Sussex
3. 4-Justin Grant
4. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson
5. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.
6. 28-Brandon Mattox
7. 17G-Max Adams
8. 39-Matt Goodnight
9. 18-Dallas Hewitt
10. 20-Tyler Kendall
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):
1. 12-Robert Ballou
2. 19-Chris Windom
3. 61M-Jadon Rogers
4. 52-Issac Chapple
5. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
6. 99-Jack James
7. 5-Logan Seavey
8. 27-Evan Mosley
9. 5S-Chase Stockon
Heat Race #3 (8 laps):
1. 5N-Paul Nienhiser
2. 21AZ-Jake Swanson
3. 69-Brady Bacon
4. 19S-Steven Drevicki
5. 33M-Matt Westfall
6. 77M-C.J. Leary
7. 21-Carmen Perigo
8. 6P-Chris Phillips
9. 87-Paul Dues
B-Main (12 Laps):
1. 1. 77M-C.J. Leary
2. 39-Matt Goodnight
3. 21-Carmen Perigo
4. 17G-Max Adams
5. 87-Paul Dues
6. 18-Dallas Hewitt
7. 6P-Chris Phillips
8. 28-Brandon Mattox
9. 27-Evan Mosley
10. 20-Tyler Kendall
11. 99-Jack James
12. 5-Logan Seavey
A-Main (30 Laps):
1. 12-Robert Ballou
2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney
3. 19-Chris Windom
4. 69-Brady Bacon
5. 5N-Paul Nienhiser
6. 4-Justin Grant
7. 77M-C.J. Leary
8. 21AZ-Jake Swanson
9. 52-Issac Chapple
10. 19S-Steven Drevicki
11. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.
12. 17G-Max Adams
13. 87-Paul Dues
14. 33M-Matt Westfall
15. 18-Dallas Hewitt
16. 77-Stevie Sussex
17. 39-Matt Goodnight
18. 6P-Chris Phillips
19. 21-Carmen Perigo
20. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
21. 61M-Jadon Rogers
22. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson