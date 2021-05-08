Ballou Ends Courtney’s Winning Streak at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 8, 2021) — Robert Ballou stopped Tyler Courtney’s winning streak and in the process picked up his first USAC National Sprint Car Series victory in three years during the #letsracetwo program Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Ballou backed up his second place finish earlier in the afternoon overcoming adversity after having to change an engine following his heat race and holding off Courtney during a while exchange over the final five laps where Courtney attempted multiple slide jobs, but could not get by Ballou. Courtney, who started seventh, finished in second with Chris Windom, Brady Bacon, and Paul Nienhiser rounding out the top five.

#letsracetwo

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday May 8, 2021

Qualifying:

1. 9K-Kevin Thoamas Jr, 15.441

2. 5S-Chase Stockon, 15.486

3. 69-Brady Bacon, 15.494

4. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson, 15.516

5. 19-Chris Windom, 15.547

6. 77M-C.J. Leary, 15.574

7. 4-Justin Grant, 15.596

8. 12-Robert Ballou, 15.601

9. 33M-Matt Westfall, 15.615

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.633

11. 5-Logan Seavey, 15.635

12. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 15.636

13. 77-Stevie Sussex, 15.772

14. 61M-Jadon Rogers, 15.867

15. 5N-Paul Nienhiser, 15.867

16. 17G-Max Adams, 15.914

17. 27-Evan Mosley, 16.000

18. 21-Carmen Perigo, 16.056

19. 28-Brandon M attox, 16.151

20. 52-Issac Chapple, 16.185

21. 19S-Seven Drevicki, 16.186

22. 39-Matt Goodnight, 16.375

23. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 16.473

24. 6-Chris Phillips, 16.637

25. 18-Dallas Hewitt, 16.698

26. 99-Jack James, 16.728

27. 87-Paul Dues, 16.853

28. 20-Tyler Kendall, 16.883

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

2. 77-Stevie Sussex

3. 4-Justin Grant

4. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson

5. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.

6. 28-Brandon Mattox

7. 17G-Max Adams

8. 39-Matt Goodnight

9. 18-Dallas Hewitt

10. 20-Tyler Kendall

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 12-Robert Ballou

2. 19-Chris Windom

3. 61M-Jadon Rogers

4. 52-Issac Chapple

5. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

6. 99-Jack James

7. 5-Logan Seavey

8. 27-Evan Mosley

9. 5S-Chase Stockon

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. 5N-Paul Nienhiser

2. 21AZ-Jake Swanson

3. 69-Brady Bacon

4. 19S-Steven Drevicki

5. 33M-Matt Westfall

6. 77M-C.J. Leary

7. 21-Carmen Perigo

8. 6P-Chris Phillips

9. 87-Paul Dues

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 1. 77M-C.J. Leary

2. 39-Matt Goodnight

3. 21-Carmen Perigo

4. 17G-Max Adams

5. 87-Paul Dues

6. 18-Dallas Hewitt

7. 6P-Chris Phillips

8. 28-Brandon Mattox

9. 27-Evan Mosley

10. 20-Tyler Kendall

11. 99-Jack James

12. 5-Logan Seavey

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 12-Robert Ballou

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

3. 19-Chris Windom

4. 69-Brady Bacon

5. 5N-Paul Nienhiser

6. 4-Justin Grant

7. 77M-C.J. Leary

8. 21AZ-Jake Swanson

9. 52-Issac Chapple

10. 19S-Steven Drevicki

11. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.

12. 17G-Max Adams

13. 87-Paul Dues

14. 33M-Matt Westfall

15. 18-Dallas Hewitt

16. 77-Stevie Sussex

17. 39-Matt Goodnight

18. 6P-Chris Phillips

19. 21-Carmen Perigo

20. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

21. 61M-Jadon Rogers

22. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson