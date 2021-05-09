Tatnell Wins IRA Feature at Cedar Lake

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (May 8, 2021) — Brooke Tatnell won the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway. The win was Tatnell’s first of the 2021 season. Jake Blackhurst, Scotty Thiel, Kris Spitz, and Wade Nygaard rounded out the top five.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Cedar Lake Speedway

New Richmond, Wisconsin

Saturday May 8, 2021

Osborn and Son Trucking Qualifying

1. 73-Scotty Thiel, 11.192[1]

2. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.354[5]

3. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 11.450[4]

4. 17A-Austin McCarl, 11.537[7]

5. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 11.624[17]

6. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 11.709[15]

7. 68-Dave Uttech, 11.741[21]

8. 25-Danny Schlafer, 11.743[14]

9. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.785[31]

10. 4K-Kris Spitz, 11.864[3]

11. 12W-Josh Walter, 11.951[20]

12. 23-Russel Borland, 11.957[12]

13. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 11.973[23]

14. 33-James Broty, 11.994[18]

15. 4B-Scott Biertzer, 12.020[16]

16. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 12.093[26]

17. 20G-Chris Graf, 12.158[9]

18. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 12.228[24]

19. 29-Hunter Custer, 12.371[22]

20. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 12.382[19]

21. 199-Ryan Bowers, 12.388[6]

22. 19B-Jack Berger, 12.520[8]

23. 50-Chase Viebrock, 12.602[29]

24. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 12.703[25]

25. 33B-Scott Broty, 12.801[13]

26. 4TJ-Brian Kristan, 12.841[27]

27. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 13.178[28]

28. 91A-alex reed, 13.214[11]

29. 45-Matt Wiese, 13.228[2]

30. 3-Tony Kaus, 13.523[10]

DNS: 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 13.523

TonyStewartStorecom Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

2. 73-Scotty Thiel[4]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

4. 9N-Wade Nygaard[3]

5. 20G-Chris Graf[5]

6. 199-Ryan Bowers[6]

7. 33B-Scott Broty[7]

8. 45-Matt Wiese[8]

All Star Performance Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 16-Brooke Tatnell[3]

2. 27-Carson McCarl[4]

3. 4K-Kris Spitz[2]

4. 9K-Kyle Schuett[5]

5. 3-Tony Kaus[8]

6. 4TJ-Brian Kristan[7]

7. 19B-Jack Berger[6]

DNS: 33-James Broty

Vahlco Wheels Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 39-Jake Blackhurst[4]

2. 12W-Josh Walter[2]

3. 68-Dave Uttech[3]

4. 50-Chase Viebrock[6]

5. 29-Hunter Custer[5]

6. 15C-Carter Chevalier[7]

7. 4B-Scott Biertzer[1]

DNS: 5J-Jeremy Schultz

AutoMeter Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl[4]

2. 11M-Brendan Mullen[1]

3. 23-Russel Borland[2]

4. 25-Danny Schlafer[3]

5. 20R-Rob Pribnow[5]

6. 97-Alan Gilbertson[6]

7. 91A-alex reed[7]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 16-Brooke Tatnell[1]

2. 9N-Wade Nygaard[3]

3. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]

4. 68-Dave Uttech[2]

5. 4K-Kris Spitz[4]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 27-Carson McCarl[1]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst[2]

3. 73-Scotty Thiel[3]

4. 17A-Austin McCarl[4]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

Behling Racing B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[10]

2. 33-James Broty[1]

3. 97-Alan Gilbertson[4]

4. 4B-Scott Biertzer[2]

5. 19B-Jack Berger[11]

6. 4TJ-Brian Kristan[5]

7. 33B-Scott Broty[7]

8. 199-Ryan Bowers[3]

9. 15C-Carter Chevalier[6]

10. 45-Matt Wiese[9]

11. 91A-alex reed[8]

Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts and Service Centers A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 16-Brooke Tatnell[1]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst[4]

3. 73-Scotty Thiel[6]

4. 4K-Kris Spitz[9]

5. 9N-Wade Nygaard[3]

6. 23-Russel Borland[13]

7. 20G-Chris Graf[17]

8. 2W-Scott Neitzel[14]

9. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[21]

10. 11M-Brendan Mullen[12]

11. 20R-Rob Pribnow[19]

12. 97-Alan Gilbertson[23]

13. 12W-Josh Walter[11]

14. 17A-Austin McCarl[8]

15. 33-James Broty[22]

16. 68-Dave Uttech[7]

17. 3-Tony Kaus[20]

18. 50-Chase Viebrock[16]

19. 29-Hunter Custer[18]

20. 17B-Bill Balog[10]

21. 27-Carson McCarl[2]

22. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]

23. 9K-Kyle Schuett[15]

24. 4B-Scott Biertzer[24]