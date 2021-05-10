Patriot Sprint Tour Added to Kahle Memorial Challenge Weekend

(May 10, 2021) – The inaugural Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial Challenge Weekend continues to grow in stature as the Patriot Sprint Tour announced they will join the National Racing Alliance in competition during the three-night event.

Slated to take place May 28-30 at Limaland Motorsports Park, Wayne County Speedway, and Waynesfield Raceway Park respectively, the Patriots will try to invade the home turf of the NRA competitors for over $80,000 in prize money along with various bonuses and tow money capped off with a $12,000 prize for winning Sunday’s finale at Waynesfield.

This will be the first appearance for the Patriot tour at all three facilities. The Patriot Tour was scheduled to make a similar swing during the 2020 season before the COVID outbreak forced officials to cancel those plans.

Current Patriot Tour point leader Davie Franek is expected to lead a strong contingent of teams from the east coast to Ohio for the three-day event.

The Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series will join the NRA and Patriot Tour during the finale at Waynesfield. BOSS and FAST director Aaron Fry recently announced that the FAST program original scheduled for that date would be rescheduled for later in the season.