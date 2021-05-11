Jackson Motorplex Opens Special Season With Bull Haulers Brawl Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking This Friday

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 10, 2021) – Jackson Motorplex will host special events only in 2021 beginning this Friday with the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

The marquee sprint car event features the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association 410ci winged sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

It will mark the first-ever appearance for the NOSA Series at Jackson Motorplex. The event pays $5,000 to win and will be the only 410 winged sprint car race at the track prior to the famed AGCO Jackson Nationals, which run June 24-26.

Friday will also be the season-opening race for the NOSA Series. Jade Hastings is the defending champion with 10-time series champion Wade Nygaard finishing second last year. Nick Omdahl, Shane Roemeling and Austin Pierce rounded out the top five, respectively.

Friday is the first of five Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series races at Jackson Motorplex this year and offers $750 to win.

Tickets for the Bull Haulers Brawl are $25 for adults and $12 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with the gates opening at 5 p.m. and hot laps at 7:30 p.m.

FloRacing will provide a live video stream of the event for anyone unable to attend.

